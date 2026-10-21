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‘Glee’ revival gets its first original cast return following the reboot announcement

The ‘Glee’ revival is taking shape, but questions remain about which familiar faces will join.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
The original ‘Glee’ cast poses together for a promotional photo. (Cover Image Source: E!)
The original ‘Glee’ cast poses together for a promotional photo. (Cover Image Source: E!)

Slushies, show choir rivalries and a habit of breaking into song made Glee’ a place where almost anything could happen. Now, one of its original stars has offered an explanation for a character’s decade away that fits right in. Heather Morris announced her return after Disney+ and Hulu ordered a revival of the musical comedy. Morris was the first original cast member to publicly announce her return following the revival order, with Lea Michele also set to reprise her role as Rachel Berry.

Morris says she is returning as Brittany S. Pierce. Sharing a photo from the original series on Instagram, she wrote, “Yes ladies and gentlemen of women, rumors are true. Brittany S Pierce was in fact lost in the sewers for all these years. But I’m here to inform you that she is alive and well… And back for more #Glee.”

Morris’ character became part of the ensemble during the show’s original Fox run, which lasted from 2009 to 2015. She was promoted to a series regular in Season 2, when Brittany took center stage in the Britney Spears tribute episode. Brittany also formed one of the show’s central couples with Santana Lopez, played by Naya Rivera. Those connections give returning viewers a history with the character, although Morris’ post offers no details about how the revival will pick up her life.

The casting news follows Ryan Murphy’s September update about developing a script with original co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. “We have a script,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Brad, Ian and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.” He added, “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members.” Morris and Michele are now confirmed to return, although further casting details have yet to be announced.

Britney Spears (L) and Heather Morris during the Britney Spears tribute episode of ‘Glee’ (Image Source: E!)

Other alumni have expressed interest, though that is still different from announcing a role. Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, told E! News in September, “So, I will follow Ryan wherever he goes.” Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, told E! News in October 2022, “If Ryan was doing it and the right people were involved, I’d consider it.” Neither statement confirms participation in the new series. The revival is headed to Disney+ and Hulu, with further casting details and a premiere date yet to be announced.

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