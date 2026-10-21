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‘Glee’ reboot gets promising update weeks after Ryan Murphy’s announcement

‘Glee’ remains popular more than a decade after its finale, and Ryan Murphy has been discussing a potential return with familiar faces.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale and Heather Morris in ‘Glee’ (Cover Image Source: 20th Century Fox)
Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale and Heather Morris in ‘Glee’ (Cover Image Source: 20th Century Fox)

‘Glee’ left Fox in 2015, but its soundtrack never quite left the playlist. The New Directions are still finding listeners more than a decade after their final bow. The show’s music draws 4.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Ryan Murphy has also spent the past few months discussing a return to the musical comedy. For fans waiting to see whether those conversations would lead anywhere, there is now something more concrete than talk of a reunion.

Disney+ and Hulu have officially ordered a ‘Glee’ reboot. The reboot will be produced by 20th Television, with episodes set to air on Hulu and Disney+. The news follows Murphy’s recent confirmation that he had completed a script with co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. However, no returning cast members have been announced.

In an Entertainment Tonight interview. Murphy said, “We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.” He had also begun speaking with the original cast. “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members,” he said. “It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

Some familiar faces have publicly discussed the possibility of returning for the reboot. Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, told E! News, “I will always love ‘Glee.’ I love Ryan Murphy. It just holds such a special place in my heart for me… I will follow Ryan wherever he goes.” Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, spoke about the difficulty of returning without Naya Rivera in an interview with Bustle. “It was a really tough show to do, and it would be really hard to do it now that Naya [Rivera] is gone,” he said. Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, died in 2020.

Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester and Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester in ‘Glee’ (Image Source: 20th Century Fox)

‘Glee’ originally aired for six seasons on Fox between 2009 and 2015. It followed the New Directions at William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, through relationships, school life, and show choir competitions. Matthew Morrison played teacher Will Schuester, with Jane Lynch as cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester. The series won six Emmy Awards, while its musical performances became a draw beyond the weekly episodes.

What the reboot will look like remains an open question. Disney has not released a storyline or confirmed whether the action will return to McKinley High. There is also no production schedule or premiere date, and showrunning arrangements have not been announced. With the order now in place, casting and story details are the next pieces fans are waiting for.

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