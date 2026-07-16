Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears' 'The Mickey Mouse Club' set for Disney+ reboot—what we know so far

Disney+ has selected 11 young performers for 'The Mickey Mouse Club' reboot, with production set to begin in Los Angeles.

Disney+ has ordered a pilot for a new version of 'The Mickey Mouse Club,' the Disney variety show that once featured Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Keri Russell. According to Deadline's exclusive report, production is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles this month. The pilot will introduce 11 young performers as the next group of Mouseketeers. The cast includes Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, and Brooklynn Pitts, who also appear in Disney's upcoming 'Camp Rock 3.' They will be joined by Erianthe Akaata, Scarlett London Diviney, Michael Cash, Yonas Kibreab, Varonica Mitchell, Kauani, Scarlett Grace Petty, and Carter Barnes. Akaata appeared in 'Young Rock,' while Diviney has credits connected to 'The Lion King.' Furthermore, Cash appeared in 'Black Rabbit,' and Kibreab appeared in Pixar's 'Elio.'

(L) Yonas Kibreab attends a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event for 'Elio' in Los Angeles; (C) Brooklynn Pitts attends the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' premiere in Los Angeles; (R) Hudson Stone attends the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation | Photo by Amanda Edwards; (C) WireImage | Photo by Brianna Bryson; (R) Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

The pilot comes from Fulwell Entertainment, the production company behind Hulu's 'The Kardashians.' Fulwell co-founder Ben Winston is serving as an executive producer alongside Ashley Edens, Emma Conway, and Dave Piendak. Winston previously worked as an executive producer on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' and will serve as creative director of LA28. Disney said the new version will focus on music, innovation, and self-expression while presenting a new group of young performers. 'The Mickey Mouse Club' began as a stage show in the 1920s before moving to television.

Walt Disney, Kevin Corcoran, Annette Funicello, Sharon Baird, Lonnie Burr, Tommy Cole, Tim Considine, Jimmie Dodd, Lynn Fields, Darlene Gillespie, Don Grady, Cheryl Holdridge, Tommy Kirk, Cubby O'Brien, Karen Pendleton, David Stollery, Roy Williams, Lynn Ready, and Linda Hughes in The Mickey Mouse Club (1955) (Image source: The Walt Disney Co.)

Its first television run aired on ABC from 1955 to 1959 and included two of Mickey Rooney's sons among its performers. A syndicated revival followed from 1977 to 1979 and featured Lisa Whelchel, who later starred in NBC's 'The Facts of Life.' Disney Channel then brought the format back in 1989 for a run that became linked to several future film, television, and music stars. That Disney Channel version remained on air until 1996. Its cast included Spears, Timberlake, Aguilera, Gosling, and Russell, along with JC Chasez, Rhona Bennett, Nikki DeLoach, Chase Hampton, and Deedee Magno. Members of the group later built careers across music, television, and film after leaving the program.

Sharon Baird, Jimmie Dodd, Michael Smith, and Doreen Tracey in 'The Mickey Mouse Club' (1955) perform in Mouseketeer costumes during the show's first television run (Image Source: The Walt Disney Co.)

The new pilot will return to the format of bringing together young performers for a variety show. Disney attempted another version in 2017, titled 'Club Mickey Mouse.' That edition was made for digital platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, rather than for television. The newly ordered Disney+ pilot marks another return to the club format and connects the project to Disney's current talent roster through the involvement of three 'Camp Rock 3' cast members. No host or additional adult cast members were named in the initial report.

Dale Godboldo, Keri Russell, Josh Ackerman, Rhona Bennett, Mylin Brooks, JC Chasez, and Jennifer McGill in 'The All New Mickey Mouse Club' (1989) (Image source: The Walt Disney Co.)

Disney+ has not announced a release date for the pilot or confirmed when viewers may be able to watch it. Deadline's report also did not include details about the episode length, songs, guest appearances, or how closely the new version will follow earlier editions. There is no full-series order at this stage, meaning the project remains in the pilot phase. Further information will depend on whether Disney decides to move ahead beyond the initial production.