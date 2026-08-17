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'Extraction 3' adds 5 stars to Chris Hemsworth-led cast, including former James Bond

'Extraction 3' expands Chris Hemsworth's cast with five new stars, including Pierce Brosnan, as Netflix keeps their mysterious roles under wraps.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Still of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake from 'Extraction 2' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Jasin Boland)
Still of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake from 'Extraction 2' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Jasin Boland)

'Extraction 3' has added five new names to its cast, expanding the cast of Netflix's upcoming Chris Hemsworth-led action sequel. Pierce Brosnan, Don Lee, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry, and Siena Agudong have joined the franchise's latest installment. The former 'James Bond' star most recently appeared in Netflix's 'The Thursday Murder Club' and Paramount+'s 'MobLand.'

Lee joins after signing on to 'Tygo,' a Korean-language 'Extraction' spinoff centered on his former child soldier character turned mercenary. That project is already in post-production. Taslim is known for his roles in South Korean action films and the 'Mortal Kombat' movies. Lewis-Parry recently played Samson in Danny Boyle's '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,' while Agudong stars in Tubi's 'Sidelined' film series and will appear in Amazon's upcoming 'Carrie' adaptation.

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in a still from 'Extraction'
Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in a still from 'Extraction' — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The new casting details come with a major mystery still surrounding the film. Netflix is keeping the plot and the roles of all five newcomers under wraps as production is currently underway in Australia. Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake, the Australian mercenary at the center of the franchise. Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani co-star alongside Hemsworth.

The 'Extraction' films follow Rake as he takes on dangerous rescue missions around the globe. The franchise is based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks and illustrator Fernando Leon Gonzalez. Sam Hargrave returns as director after helming the first two movies. David Weil wrote the screenplay based on a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo.

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan in a still from 'Extraction'
Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan in a still from 'Extraction' — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The Russo brothers' AGBO and Hemsworth's Wild State are producing the movie. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Ari Costa produce for AGBO, while Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson produce for Wild State. Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin are among the other producers. Shelby Malone and Steven V. Scavelli serve as executive producers.

The new additions bring a mix of established action stars and rising talent to the cast. Brosnan adds another major Hollywood name, while Lee and Taslim bring extensive experience from international action cinema. Netflix has yet to reveal the release date for 'Extraction 3.' The studio is keeping the story details tightly guarded as filming continues in Australia, leaving Tyler Rake's next mission largely unknown.

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