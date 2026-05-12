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'The Mystery of Richard Simmons': Truth behind Diane Sawyer's ABC special about fitness guru is unsettling

Diane Sawyer’s ABC special explores Richard Simmons' mysterious disappearance, planned comeback, and hidden final years.
BY ANKIT RAJ
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
(L) Richard Simmons posing for the camera (R) A still of Diane Sawyer (Cover Image Credit: richardsimmons.com | @dianesawyer | Instagram)
(L) Richard Simmons posing for the camera (R) A still of Diane Sawyer (Cover Image Credit: richardsimmons.com | @dianesawyer | Instagram)

Richard Simmons was a television powerhouse in the 1980s. He made his name as a fitness instructor despite not having the toned muscles that were considered the norm in those days. 'The Richard Simmons Show' was among the most popular and influential television programs in the United States, making him a household name on par with David Letterman. However, in 2014, Simmons voluntarily disappeared from the public eye. He refused to meet journalists, close friends, and most of his family.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 13: Fitness expert Richard Simmons hosts his weekly radio show on Sirius S
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 13: Fitness expert Richard Simmons hosts his weekly radio show on Sirius S

Furthermore, he did not let anyone see him for a decade, until his unfortunate death in 2024. Diane Sawyer, in the latest ABC special, sat down with the fitness guru's siblings, former manager, and former house manager to piece together the mystery behind his disappearance. "The new hour-long special is a joyful and revealing portrait of an American superstar. With his boundless energy and signature warmth, Simmons built one of the most enduring fitness empires in American culture, becoming a popular fixture on television and in the daily lives of millions for over three decades," read the synopsis.

Richard Simmons attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Lars Niki)
Richard Simmons attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Lars Niki)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Simmons was planning a comeback. In fact, he directly reached out to Diane Sawyer for an interview that might have given more insight into his decade-long solitude. However, before the interview could be scheduled, Simmons tragically and mysteriously passed away on July 13, 2024, one day after his 76th birthday. There were rumors that Simmons' disappearance was orchestrated by his family and manager, who allegedly held him against his will. However, those rumors were debunked by the man himself through a phone interview with the 'Today' show. Shortly after his death, Simmons' siblings invited Sawyer and her team to his house to explore the world he had kept hidden for so long. In the special, viewers will learn chilling details about the last phase of the fitness icon's life, hear interviews with his close ones, and discover the incredible story behind his rise to fame.

Richard's sibling showing Diane Sawyer his house (Image Credit: ABC)
Richard's sibling shows Diane Sawyer his house (Image Credit: ABC)

'The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special' airs Tuesday at 9.00 p.m. ET on ABC. Viewers can also stream the special on DIRECTV through the MyNews Genre Pack, which costs $39.99 per month. Similar packs are available on Fubo and Sling as well. Hulu users can livestream the show as it airs on ABC with Hulu + Live TV, which costs $89.99 per month after a three-day free trial. From Wednesday, May 13, the special will be available on-demand on the regular Hulu platform and on Disney+.

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