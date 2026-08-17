‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ could bring back one of its most iconic characters

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,' which was released in 2017, was the last film in the franchise

The beloved 'Pirates of the Caribbean' universe may just get Jack Sparrow back. For those unaware, the Disney franchise comprises five movies, all of which starred Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. For years, speculation has been rife about whether a sixth film would be made and who would star in it. Johnny Depp's personal tribulations made many doubt whether Disney would collaborate with him again. Jerry Bruckheimer, who has been a producer on all of the 'Pirates' movies, shared in 2025 that not only was he eager to see Depp reprise his role in the sixth installment, but he was also open to the opportunity. "If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it," the producer shared with Entertainment Weekly. "It's all about what's on the page, as we all know."

A still of Jack Sparrow from 'Pirates of the Caribbean' (Image Source: Walt Disney Co. | Courtesy Everett Collection)

The producer reiterated the statement at the D23 event, with some additional details. As per Deadline, he shared that the team was in talks with Depp and that the sixth installment is in active development. “We’re talking with Johnny [Depp], we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done,” he said. It is no surprise that Disney remains interested in the franchise. The movies continue to hold a special place in the hearts of die-hard fans while also proving lucrative for the corporation, with more than $4 billion in lifetime box office earnings.

As far as the plot of the sixth movie is concerned, rumors have surfaced over the years pointing to a reboot. Bruckheimer confessed the same while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. "It's a reboot, but if it was up to me, he (Depp) would be in it," the producer shared. "I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow."

A still of Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' (Image Source: Disney)

If Depp agrees to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow, he will be going back on the statement he made during the 2022 defamation trial. Amber Heard's lawyer asked the actor about a supposed remark he made that he wouldn't work with Disney even for "$300 million and a million alpacas." "That is true," Depp responded at the time. "There was a deep and distinct sense of feeling betrayed by the people that I've worked hard for. People that I delivered a character to that they initially despised, but I stuck to my guns with the character, and it seemed to work." All five 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies are currently streaming on Disney+.