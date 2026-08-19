Jordan Firstman’s Cannes hit ‘Club Kid’ sets theatrical release date in new trailer

Firstman plays a New York nightlife promoter whose routine changes when the 10-year-old son he never knew arrives.

A24 has released the first official trailer for 'Club Kid,' giving audiences a first extended look at Jordan Firstman’s feature directorial debut after its Cannes premiere. Firstman also stars as Peter, a New York City club promoter whose routine changes when a 10-year-old boy arrives and reveals that Peter is his father. The footage follows Peter as he tries to make room for his son without leaving the nightlife that has defined his adult life.

'Club Kid' will open in theaters on November 6. The announcement gives the film a theatrical release less than six months after it premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It also marks Firstman’s first feature as a writer and director.

Reggie Absolom (L) and Jordan Firstman as Peter (R) in a production still from 'Club Kid' (Image Source: A24)

The official synopsis reads, “A hard-partying New York City club promoter sees his whirlwind lifestyle upended by the arrival of the 10-year-old son he never knew he had.” Reggie Absolom plays Peter’s son, while the trailer shows their relationship moving from confusion and resistance toward a more protective bond. Peter brings the boy into his club-world orbit but soon has to deal with the responsibilities that follow.

That conflict comes into focus when Peter tells his tearful son, “I’m going to figure it out. I’m not going to let anything happen.” The line arrives as Peter begins to understand that caring for the child cannot be treated like another interruption in his schedule. The trailer keeps the clash between his work as a promoter and his new role as a parent at the center of the story.

Cara Delevingne in a production still from 'Club Kid' (Image Source: A24)

Firstman wrote and directed the film in addition to playing its lead. The cast also includes Diego Calva, Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, Nigil Whyte, Eldar Isgandarov, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny, and Alaska Riley. Absolom previously appeared in 'Silo,' 'Testament,' and 'The Other Bennet Sister.'

Alex Coco, Galen Core, Ryan Heller, and Michael Bloom produced the project, which was financed by Topic Studios with Stay Gold serving as a co-financier. The November release will now take Firstman’s story of nightlife and unexpected parenthood from the festival circuit to theaters.