‘Harry Potter’ series casts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star as fan-favorite character missing from the movies

The television adaptation from HBO will hit the small screen on Christmas Day this year

HBO's 'Harry Potter' series is set to bring a fan-favorite character from the books to the small screen. On June 15, Variety exclusively reported that the British comedian Peter Serafinowicz has been roped in to play Peeves the Poltergeist in HBO’s 'Harry Potter' series. Based on J.K. Rowling's book series, the fantasy series will adapt each of the seven books into one season each. The show's first season will drop on December 25 on HBO and HBO Max and will adapt the first book, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,' which was released in the United Kingdom in 1997.

Fans of the book may remember Peeves the Poltergeist as a troublemaking ghost at Hogwarts, who enjoyed pranking the first-year students after they arrived at the historic school of magic. The character was notorious for creating a nuisance by throwing things around and making a mess, much to the annoyance of the caretaker Argus Filch. Peeves was one of many ghosts roaming the halls of Hogwarts and interacting with the young wizards. He didn't have a definitive storyline in the world of Harry Potter, but he was an agent of chaos who added a sense of levity to tense moments. Peeves is mentioned in all seven books; however, he was famously omitted from the film series, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in lead roles, and included eight films between 2001 and 2011.

However, that was not the initial plan. The late comedian Rik Mayall was cast to portray the ghostly character in the first film. The actor revealed in 2008 that he had even filmed scenes as Peeves the Poltergeist. However, his role ended up on the cutting room floor due to time constraints. Mayall said at the time, "I did a little bit of filming then I went home and got the money – significant – then a month later they said 'Rik, sorry about this, you’re not in the film.'" Chris Columbus, who directed the franchise's first two films, called his decision to cut out Peeves "one of [his] biggest regrets about the first movie."

Peter Serafinowicz as Maxwell Sterling in 'Jingle Bell Heist' (Image Source: Lionsgate Films | Jingle Bell Heist)

Serafinowicz is well-known for playing Denarian Saal in 2014’s 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and Spitelout in 2025's live-action film 'How to Train Your Dragon.' The writer and comedian also created and starred in comedy shows like 'Look Around You' (2002–2005) and 'The Peter Serafinowicz Show' (2007–2008). He is also known for playing Edgar Covington in 'Parks and Recreation' and appearing in guest roles in 'At Home with Amy Sedaris,' 'The Gentlemen,' and 'Midsomer Murders,' among others. The 53-year-old star has done extensive voice work as well, including voicing Darth Maul in 'Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.' His film credits include popular titles like 'Spy,' and 'John Wick: Chapter 2.'

An image of the new Harry, Ron, and Hermione from HBO's 'Harry Potter' series (Image Source: HBO | Harry Potter)

HBO’s adaptation plans to delve deeper into the world of Harry Potter than the film series, as it's not restricted by a two-hour time limit. So fans can expect to see more minor characters from the books, who enriched the story and made the complex world of Wizardry come alive. Images from the series have already given fans their first look at the new cast, which includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as his best friend Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. Moreover, John Lithgow will be seen as the Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will play the disciplinarian Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape, and Nick Frost will play the beloved gamekeeper, Rubeus Hagrid.