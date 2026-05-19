'Harry Potter' Season 2 gets disappointing update as major cast member exits ahead of production

While this marks the first major replacement for the HBO series, the film adaptation underwent several casting changes during its run

HBO's 'Harry Potter' series is set to witness a major change right before its second season begins filming. Gracie Cochrane, who portrays Ginny Weasley in the show's yet-to-be-released first season, has announced her departure from the series. The actress released a joint statement with her family, as per Deadline. Cochrane's announcement did not go into much detail regarding the reason behind her departure. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Cochrane has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series after Season 1,” it read.

Headshot of Gracie Cochran, who plays Ginny in 'Harry Potter' (Image Source: Instagram | @graciebellecochrane)

It continued, “Her time as part of the ‘Harry Potter’ world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.” As per the publication, an HBO representative also shared a response, which read, “We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best.”

The role will now have to be recast, as Ginny plays a prominent part in the second season's proceedings based on 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.' Season 2 is expected to begin filming in the fall, which suggests that the audition process will start soon. The first season will be released on Christmas Day, and Cochrane is not expected to feature heavily in the 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.' In the book, she briefly appears in the King's Cross station to bid farewell to her older siblings. From the second book, Ginny becomes a major player with her entry into Hogwarts, as her crush on Harry comes to light.

Still of Ginny and Harry in 'Harry Potter' (Image Source: Warner Bros)

This might be the first major replacement for the HBO series, but the film adaptation underwent many such casting changes during its time in the spotlight. Richard Harris played Dumbledore in the first two movies, after which Michael Gambon took up the role following his predecessor's death. Sitara Shah played Parvati Patil in the third movie, and later on, the character was portrayed by Shefali Chowdhury. Pansy Parkinson, Angelina Johnson, Lavender Brown, and more were also recast. The show's creatives would hope that the series transitions through this major replacement, just like the film franchise did. The second season is currently in the pre-production stage at Leavesden Studios outside London.