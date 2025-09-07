Alix Earle reveals why live TV ‘terrifies’ her ahead of ‘DWTS’ Season 34 premiere: ‘My nerves can…’

The social media star vows to surprise fans with her serious side on the show

When 'Dancing With the Stars' lifts the curtain on its 34th season this month, one of the most recognizable faces from social media will be stepping onto the dance floor. Alix Earle, who rose to fame with her unfiltered vlogs and candid online presence, has confirmed she’ll be competing in the new season. She’s joining fellow contestants Robert Irwin, Jennifer Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt. The official cast reveal is slated for September 3, according to ABC. But Earle is already opening up about her decision to take on the ballroom challenge and why it might surprise her fans.

Earle is often associated with her bubbly energy and carefree online personality. She admitted that the competition will show a more serious and determined version of herself. “I am definitely competitive, which I don’t think anyone has ever really seen before,” she told TV Insider. “People are used to seeing me having fun and I think the more serious side of myself is definitely going to come out in the training.” For the influencer, joining ‘DWTS’ isn’t just about being part of one of television’s most iconic competitions. It’s also about reconnecting with her first love. Earle grew up dancing but stepped away from it in high school.

The chance to immerse herself in dance again feels like a personal homecoming. Earle shared that she's “always been a fan” of ‘DWTS.’ She further added, “Being able to submerge myself in dance training again is such a dream come true. I have never done any ballroom dancing or danced with a partner before, but I’m eager to learn!” While millions tune into her life online every day, Earle admits performing on live television brings an entirely new level of pressure. Unlike recording a TikTok, there are no do-overs when the music starts. “My nerves can definitely get to me at times, and I think forgetting the dance on live television is my biggest fear,” she confessed.

She continued, “But I cannot wait to meet everyone in the 'DWTS' family and all of the other talent on the show. I’ve heard so much about the close connections you build with everyone and can’t wait to be part of it.” Earle is optimistic about excelling in upbeat, high-energy numbers like the Samba and Jive, where her personality can shine through. However, she admitted she feels “pretty terrified” by slower, more technical dances such as the Viennese Waltz, which demand grace and control.

The celebrity-pro pairings will be announced during the September 3 reveal, and Earle already knows the type of partner she hopes to have. “I am looking for a partner who is going to keep pushing me to be better each week,” she revealed. “I want to come out of this surprising myself.” Beyond the competition, Earle is looking forward to forming the friendships that ‘DWTS’ is famous for cultivating. Fans will get to watch Earle’s journey take shape when 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 premieres on Tuesday, September 16. Until then, she’s bracing herself for long rehearsals, steep learning curves, and the kind of transformation the ballroom is known to deliver.