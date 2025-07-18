ABC reveals ‘DWTS’ Season 34 premiere date — and it's coming out sooner than you think

While ‘DWTS’ Season 34 is all set to come out in Fall 2025, only 4 celebrity contestants have been confirmed until now

Exciting news for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans! The highly anticipated season 34 finally has an official premiere date. The announcement was made on the official ‘DWTS’ Instagram account, revealing that season 34 will air from September 16, 2025. The post was a video of co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough warming up for the upcoming season in their white workout clothes. The duo busts out different moves in the montage and ends the video with a message to the fans. “This is just the warm-up,” Hough announces as they both lean close into the camera.

Fans flocked to the Instagram comment section to express their excitement. “Yaaaayyyy!!!! Finally!!!!!!” one fan wrote. “I CAN'T WAITTT,” another internet user added. “CALENDAR IS MARKED,” a third fan commented. Another social media user couldn’t contain their excitement and wrote, “OMG OMG OMG.” ABC finally announced the much-awaited release date of season 34, but one question is still unanswered: Who are the celebrity contestants? Usually, the number of contestants each season swings within the 11-16 range, but so far, only 4 of the stars have been confirmed.

The contestants who are officially joining the ‘DWTS’ season 34 are: Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, and Jen Affleck. There’s a long wait until the fans get to know the complete list of stars because it will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 3, as per Parade. But you never know! The network might decide to spill some more names before the final announcement. Rumors suggest that ‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner could appear on the show along with his wife, Taylor Dome. An insider told The Sun that “Taylor is one of the top people they want for this next season. They're in talks with it now and finalizing everything.”

“There’s a chance his wife Tay could join too since they've become such a public figure as a duo with their podcast and wellness company,” the source added. However, the insider alleged that Lautner is the “focus” of the couple because of his background in stunts. “He'd be a force on the ballroom,” the source added. Another name that’s been circling for a potential ‘DWTS’ contestant is ‘The Traitors’ fame Dylan Efron. Rob Mariano, aka “Boston Rob,” is also rumored to be joining the show, but there’s been no confirmation from either the celeb or the network. There has also been no confirmation on the pro dancers who’ll be joining the season.

‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei, along with his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson, lifted the coveted mirrorball trophy in season 33. “It means everything, this whole experience has been unbelievable. Thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise!” Graziadei said after his victory was announced. So far, the lineup for ‘DWTS’ looks promising, but anything can happen on the show; even the least expected contestant could take the trophy. OG pro dancer Daniella Karagach has already placed her bet on Irwin and Earle. “[Alix and Robert] are probably gonna be in the finale. Alix, just with her votes alone, and then Robert is just such a sweetheart,” she told Us Weekly.