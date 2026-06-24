Who is Patrox? 'AGT' 21 judges left confused before German dancer reveals his secret trick

Patrox took the stage to perform on The Chainsmokers' song 'Don't Let Me Down,' and he wowed judges with his unique take.

'America's Got Talent' Season 21 viewers witnessed one of the most bewildering dance performances ever seen on its stage. And we have the 36-year-old dancer, Patrox (whose real name is Patrick de Souza Campelo Feldmann), to thank for it. The German-Brazilian dancer, social media entertainer, and fitness coach also won the German dance competition series 'Masters of Dance' in 2018. Patrox told the judges that he has been dancing for 20 years and wanted to win the show to fulfill his dream of buying a beach house for his father. He promised to showcase "something you've never seen before," and delivered on that promise beautifully.

Things didn't start on the right note, as the song he had chosen for his dance routine didn't play properly, coming out garbled. However, Patrox chose to continue his act. Furthermore, his unusual movements left the judges and audience confused. The judges and audience had confused looks throughout the act and repeatedly asked each other what was happening. After his performance ended, Patrox said, "I messed up a little bit." At first, it appeared that something had gone wrong with the performance, but Patrox soon revealed that the confusion was part of his plan. He revealed his secret trick by telling everyone, "There's one thing we need to do now. You need to see this in reverse." As the screen replayed his performance in reverse, The Chainsmokers' hit song 'Don't Let Me Down' started playing, and Patrox's moves matched the beats perfectly.

Patrox seen doing his dance moves in Episode 4 of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

Everyone in the room erupted in applause as they finally realized that the music was playing in reverse and that Patrox had choreographed all his dance moves backward, including the back flips and 'the worm.' Mel B expressed her surprise at the novel act. "What you’ve just done, I don’t think I've ever, ever seen. No wonder you were so excited, you had a big secret to show us all. That was brilliant," she said. Sofia agreed, saying, "I was so excited because dancing is my favorite thing that happens on that stage. It was special, it was perfect for AGT." Simon didn't hold back his praise either, calling it "one of the most original things we've ever seen."

The judges' reaction to watching the dance routine in reverse (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

He went on to say, "Seriously, none of us had a clue what you were gonna do. That was absolutely genius." Howie Mandel joined the chorus of praise and said, "That was one of the most viral moments we're gonna have this season." All four judges gave an enthusiastic 'yes' and sent Patrox to the next round. Viewers can watch all episodes of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC or stream the next day on Peacock.