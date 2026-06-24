Who is Mr. Hammerhand? 67-year-old ‘AGT’ Season 21 hopeful sets Guinness World Record during his performance

Mr. Hammerhand is a Guinness World Record holder, and on the show, he surpassed the expectations of judges and the audience with his brilliant act.

'America's Got Talent' (AGT) Season 21 has had its fair share of unbelievable acts that prove age is just a number. Muhamed Kahrimanovic, who appeared on the fourth night of the audition rounds on Tuesday, June 23, was one such contestant. Fans may remember him from Season 18 of 'AGT,' where he attempted to break his own previous record of smashing 148 coconuts with his bare hands in 60 seconds. However, he only managed to smash 23 of them during the audition round. Judge Simon Cowell buzzed the act, and all four judges unanimously voted "no," sending him back home. He returned to the competition to try his luck again as Mr. Hammerhand. He hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina, but currently resides in Germany. The 67-year-old is a grandfather who spends his post-retirement life smashing different objects and setting multiple Guinness World Records. Kahrimanovic already has 73 titles to his name, but his desire to break a new record brought him back to the 'AGT' stage.

Despite this past setback, the 67-year-old told host Terry Crews that he has returned for his redemption. But instead of coconuts, he raised the stakes even higher and decided to tackle wooden baseball bats this time. The host and judges seemed skeptical about whether he could achieve this feat. Furthermore, the Guinness World Records adjudicator, Michael, who was present for Kahrimanovic's last attempt, was also back for his latest stunt. He informed the judges and audience that Mr. Hammerhand was attempting to break the title for 'Most Baseball Bats Broken by Hand in 30 seconds.' He revealed that the current record stands at 25 bats, so he must break at least 26 to set a new record.

A look at Mr. Hammerhand from 'AGT 21' (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

As the countdown began, Mr. Hammerhand lived up to his title and bulldozed through a series of wooden bats at incredible speed, smashing one bat per second. At the end of 30 seconds, he managed to break 31 bats, setting a new record. The crowd erupted in cheers as Mr. Hammerhand received his new award on stage. Howie Mandel said, "He redeemed himself. It's a yes from me. I wanna see another record." The other three judges also agreed and sent him to the next round with four yeses. His latest win is another feather in his cap, as Kahrimanovic is a serial record-breaker. In November 2023, he also set the Guinness World Record for 'Most Baseball Bats Broken With The Hands While Holding An Egg In One Minute' by smashing 10 bats.

An image of Mr. Hammerhand backstage at 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @mr.hammerhand)

However, his road to success was not easy, as Kahrimanovic had auditioned several times on other editions of the popular reality series with varied degrees of success. The same year that he auditioned for 'AGT,' he also participated in the Spanish edition, titled 'Got Talent Espana,' by smashing watermelons and reached the semi-finals stage of Season 9. He also tried his luck at Season 15 of 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2022, but left without any success. In 2025, he auditioned for the French version, 'La France a Un Incroyable Talent' Season 20, but he did not clear the auditions round that time.