Howie Mandel reveals what keeps him coming back to ‘AGT’ after all these years: ‘Watching a human...’

Howie Mandel is a versatile person, but his role as a judge on ‘AGT’ holds a special place in his heart. The show never disappoints when it comes to featuring unique talents in the spotlight, and it keeps getting better every year. Mandel shared his experience of being on the show with The Dispatch, saying, “What I love about doing ‘AGT’ is I thought I had seen everything, but I’m like a little kid in a candy store. I’d watch it even if I wasn’t a judge. I love the surprise and joy of watching a human being have hopes and dreams. Their lives will never be the same."

In case you didn’t know, Mandel’s career started on a dare. The judge, who started as a stand-up comedian, did his first gig at Yuk Yuk’s comedy club because "somebody dared me to get onstage." “I was terrified, but it was the most comfortable place for me to be,” he admitted. His career blossomed from there, not only as a stand-up comic but also as a TV, film, and voiceover actor, game-show host, producer, author, podcaster, businessman, and philanthropist. Despite having so many accolades under his belt, Mandel believes that he is a true comedian at heart.

“It’s my favorite thing to do. Most people don’t know because I have much more exposure on TV, judging and hosting. Stand-up has always been near and dear to me,” the 'America's Got Talent' judge said. He acknowledged that everything he earned in his life was through his stand-up comic journey: it’s the “steam” and “engine” that kicked off his career. “I like performing live because it’s the one place I don’t have any rules. It’s my primal scream at the end of the day,” he added. Mandel admitted that he really loves making people laugh.

When asked whether he had a flair for comedy from a young age, Mandel denied ever being a class clown. “I’m just crazy! I would make a noise because the noise was funny … I acted out so much,” he replied, adding, “You want to be like everybody else, but I was the pariah. It was just weirdness — like coming in late through the window.” Growing up feeling like an outsider made him enjoy comedy even more. He recalled the warmth he received after his first show at the Yuk Yuk’s comedy club, and people seemed not to be weirded out by him.

When asked about the “weirdest” audition he has ever seen on ‘AGT,' he replied, “One of the most creative things I’ve seen was a guy named Horse who had things shot into his nether region,” but not before objecting to the term "weird" and choosing "creative" instead. He added, “He got six episodes on an MTV show. So, who is to say what’s talent and what’s not?” Mandel is currently on the show's panel of judges for its current season, alongside Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B. As the show celebrates its 20th anniversary, the talent so far feels worthy of the milestone.