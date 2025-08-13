Simon Cowell begs ‘AGT’ judges to buzz X after contestant drags him on stage for an awkward, saucy dance

‘America’s Got Talent’ hopeful Miranda Cunha gave the strict judge on the panel an experience he had never dreamt of.

While judging talent from the hot seat of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Simon Cowell once stepped onto the stage. This wasn’t because he was performing or scrutinizing an act, but because he was getting up-close-and-personal treatment from contestant Miranda Cunha. The judge was invited onto the stage by the scantily clad performer, who treated him to a saucy dance, even shaking her sizeable breasts in his face, according to The Sun.

The moment began when all the judges expected to watch the next routine from a distance. However, Cunha singled out Cowell, among the others. While walking towards the stage, the contestant boldly stated, "My name is Miranda Cunha - and I like you, Simon." Playing neat and trying to keep it normal, the judge, too, replied in a humble tone, "I like you, too, Miranda." Cunha then shared details about herself and shed light on her act. Cowell then went on to use the usual line that every contestant has heard on the stage of the talent show: "This is your stage, take the moment and be amazing."

Screenshot of Miranda Cunha and Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Gurolos Dembas)

As she began her act, Cunha, the Latin performer, stated, "You know I'm going to need some help from you, Simon." The British judge was visibly nervous; however, he shrugged and left his seat to join Cunha on stage. While everything was normal at first, and other judges, including Heidi Klum, Mel B, and the comedian Howie Mandel, simply hoped for something interesting, the emotion actually took a physical form as Cowell gave a kiss to Cunha on her cheeks.

Screenshot of Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Gurolos Dembas)

As the act was about to begin, Cunha told Cowell, "I love you." Next, Cowell was seen wide-eyed as he took a seat on stage and music began, to which Cunha began to shimmy his way. Singing along to the music, she mixed in some saucy dance moves. The ‘AGT’ contestant was seen giving Cowell a personal performance, during which she even placed her chest on the judge's face. Others on the panel were left confused with many emotions, as they enjoyed the performance and yet were in shock over the situation Cowell was in on the stage.

Screenshot of Miranda Cunha and Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Gurolos Dembas)

But things were only getting started. Cunha seductively draped her red scarf across Cowell’s face. Looking at his fellow ‘AGT’ judges, Cowell was seen pleading to Mel B, Klum, and Mandel to press their buzzers, but they refused to do so, as they enjoyed the moment. Toward the end of her performance, Cunha gave Simon a full-on kiss on the lips, which stunned former Spice Girl Mel B and Klum. The performance was so stunning that the judges were in no position to deny her entry in the next rounds of the competition. She was welcomed to the future segments of ‘America’s Got Talent’ with four yeses. Talking about spending time with Cowell on the stage, Cunha stated, "He's really amazing. I love the scent - he smells like pineapple and soap."