Winning other reality shows doesn’t guarantee ‘AGT’ success — and these contestants learned it the hard way

Not everyone who found success on shows like 'American Idol' or 'The Voice' had the same impact on 'America’s Got Talent'

With so many reality TV shows, there is enough space for all artists to showcase their talent. However, contestants have started a new trend of trying their luck at fame and success by participating in more than one show. Several artists, who have who had previously proven themselves on other reality shows, like 'The Voice' or 'American Idol', also showed up on 'AGT', excited to win the grand prize. Surprisingly, not all who found success on 'American Idol' or 'The Voice' found the same level of success on 'AGT.'

One such example is Austin Brown, who appeared on season 20 of 'AGT,' but couldn't get through the auditions. Though judges Sofía Vergara and Mel B seemed impressed with his performance, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell remained unconvinced, and reasoned that Brown's song didn't stand out the day from the other acts. For those unaware, Brown had previously won 'The Sing Off' Season 4, the only a cappella singing competition, as reported by Collider.

Another such example is Daneliya Tuleshova, who had won on 'The Voice Kids' Ukraine, yet auditioned for 'AGT' in season 15. Despite stunning the judges in the audition round, Tuleshova failed to clinch the top spot and stood sixth in the competition, as reported by Astana Times. Among many others, a standout example is Jessica Sanchez, runner-up of 'American Idol' Season 11, who also appeared on the first season of 'AGT' and returned to its stage in season 20, per NBC. Interestingly, those who have not appeared on any competition before have fared well on 'AGT.' Take Richard Godall, for instance, the winner of season 19.

While it's good for showbiz and even for the artists to gain attention and stay relevant by appearing on different platforms, it does not always work for the viewers. On a Reddit thread titled, "America's Got Talent should really stop allowing singers to compete," noting the number of singing acts judged on 'AGT,' a frustrated viewer said, "It’s not even fair to the variety acts. After every variety act, Simon or Howie always say “It was great, but next week you gotta step it up and show us something different.” But for a singer, it’s just “That was great, next week come back and sing another song.” It’s like they expect someone who does a variety act to do a magic trick one week, a trapeze act the next, and then top it off with a belly flop from a high dive into a baby pool the third week."

Echoing the sentiment, another Reddit user said, "I agree, I wish it was more of a talent show. I am really tired of "sad hipster sings with guitar" guys every season, as well as "very young girl with really good voice who has a dead parent." It's kind of messed up how they basically require them to have a "story."" Adding to the conversation, a netizen wrote, "I haven't watched it in years, but from what I recall a major issue with pretty much every act that wasn't singing was keeping their act/routine fresh and original, where as singers can just pick a new song each week."