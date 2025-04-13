The real reason why Heidi Klum bid farewell to her journey as judge on 'America's Got Talent'

Heidi Klum will be replaced by former Spice Girl Mel B, who was previously a judge on 'America's Got Talent'

Heidi Klum bid adieu to her highly successful stint as 'America's Got Talent' judge in February this year, though there hasn't been any official reason. It is believed that the former supermodel has returned to her roots. Klum will be heralding the new seasons of 'Germany's Next Top Model' and 'Project Runway' as per Hello! Magazine. Former Spice Girls member Mel B is all set to replace her on the popular talent show, Deadline reported. 'AGT' released an official statement confirming her exit, “Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise, and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We’d love for our paths to cross again,” it read.

Simon Cowell didn't mention anything about Klum's exit in his statement but expressed his gratitude, "It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season. Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people." He continued, "It's true that two or three minutes can change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year, and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now, as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year."

Heidi Klum at the 'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Live Show at Hotel Dena on September 26, 2023, in Pasadena, California.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter)

Klum hosted the high-end fashion reality show 'Project Runway' from 2004 to 2017; she will be returning for the 21st season. The former supermodel celebrated the news by posting a throwback picture of her pregnancy along with an endearing caption, "Mother is coming home. Excited to return to one of my first babies: Project Runway!" On the other hand, AGT has already replaced Klum on its official poster; the new one was shared on Instagram with Mel B and a caption, "Get ready for a Golden Buzzer summer. #AGT premieres Tuesday, May 27 on NBC."

The former Spice Girl member has been on AGT before; she judged the series in season 8 in 2013 but left in 2018 after completing six seasons. She later returned on 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' and 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League'. As per People, Klum is returning to her fashion turf after almost eight years, she completed her 16 seasons before exiting the coveted series.

The German model earned nine Emmy nominations during her tenure as a host on the show. "After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart, "Klum expressed back then. The former model always likened 'Project Runway' as her baby project, and it shows that she is happy to be back in her fashion territory. The new season will feature 10 episodes and will be aired weekly.