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Who is Mason Ellis in ‘Fire Country’? Jay Hayden debut sparks unexpected romance with CJ

'Fire Country' introduces a new love interest for CJ in its latest episode
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 14 MINUTES AGO
A still of Mason from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Mason from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Episode 4 of 'Fire Country', titled 'Winners and Losers,' introduced Mason Ellis, a famous Philadelphia baseball player. Jay Hayden, who played Mason, is known for his stints in shows like 'The Catch' and 'Station 19.' In the episode, he crosses paths with CJ (Olivia Thirlby) at Smokeys, and sparks instantly fly. Clearly, Mason is interested, and CJ is into the idea. This could help CJ establish a solid base in Edgewater, since the baseball player grew up here. Being a Philadelphia baseball player, he also has a connection to her home.

A still from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS)

According to TV Insider, the character will recur in the procedural. He will be around for a while, as he has returned to town to convert his family’s old paper mill into a new business. Mason also has a history with Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway). All three were once teammates in the same crew. His character description suggests that he has "a secret agenda that could either help or hurt the town." Olivia Thirlby possibly teased their fiery connection when she said, "CJ's pretty spicy, and she definitely finds her way into some interesting situations."

A still of CJ from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Justine Yeung)

Elsewhere in the episode, the crew faces a possible lawsuit against Cal Fire due to Jake's callous comment. During last episode's fire, the fan favorite called a certain house a 'loser.' The whole conversation was caught on camera. This hurt the residents' feelings, who took the matter to the media. Jake was immediately put on administrative duties. Ultimately, he resolved the matter by explaining the situation to the residents, and it worked.

A still from 'Fire Country' (Image Source: CBS | Justine Yeung)

Sharon (Diane Farr) continued to struggle with the money she stumbled upon in the fire. Wes from 'Sheriff Country' advises her to give it to Mickey, but she doesn't want to part with it. She anonymously donates it to the Fire Station so they could hire more officials, despite Wes's warning that someone would come after the money. Eve (Jules Latimer) also had to answer to the authorities about the new radiator she bought without appropriate funds. Manny (Kevin Alejandro) made Angel realize how much trouble he had put Eve in. At the end, Angel gave Eve his contraband phone as a gesture, promising he would do better. Bode's volunteers also proved their mettle in a situation with the beloved farmer, Ken. Bode also decided to give it his all to save his long-distance relationship with Chloe (Alona Tal). 'Fire Country' and Sheriff Country' are set to have an epic crossover next week. To find out what happens next in Bode's life, tune in every Friday at 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.

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