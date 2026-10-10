Is Jake dead on ‘Fire Country’? Season 5 premiere ends with a terrifying cliffhanger

‘Fire Country’ Season 5, starring Max Thieriot, airs every Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

'Fire Country' has returned for Season 5 and brought a terrifying cliffhanger. Episode 1, 'Founders' Day', stunned the audience by putting fan favorite Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) in danger. Jake spent the episode helping Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) save the town from a sinkhole. At the end, things turned fatal when someone fired shots at the station, and one of them hit him. His fate was left up in the air. The incident is also heart-wrenching because Jake found out early in the premiere that Violet (Nesta Cooper) might be pregnant.

A still of CJ from 'Fire Country' — (Image Source: CBS | Sergei Bachlakov)

Bode, Jake, and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) are concerned, with Station 42's resources stretched thin due to recent incidents. Mandy hopes the new funding from the local government will provide some relief. His hopes are dashed when Sharon informs him that the funding will not arrive. The townspeople are a bit disgruntled towards Station 42 for their inadequacy during some of the disasters. At the end, Station 42 plans to restart the volunteer fire department, and Bode wants to recruit CJ (Olivia Thirlby) to lead it. Bode wants the volunteer fire department up and running to help Edgewater, and just when he is giving a speech about trusting people, tragedy strikes.

A still of Bode from 'Fire Country' — (Image Source: CBS | Sergei Bachlakov)

The episode introduces CJ when Bode asks her to put out a fire in her camp. Things do not start on a good note, but Bode tries to make amends by offering a free coffee. CJ agrees, but while walking to Smokey's, she falls into a sinkhole. Not only CJ, but many other townspeople find themselves in the same predicament. Station 42 arrives to help, and when Bode and Jake join CJ down there, it becomes clear that she is also a firefighter. They work together to rescue people. The chemistry suggests Station 42 is about to get a new member.

A still of Jake from 'Fire Country' — (Image Source: CBS)

During the rescue operation, Manny finds out that his nephew (Ethan Jones Romero) is now working at Three Rock. He immediately warns Eve (Jules Latimer) that he is bad news. This suggests that Angel may be behind the terrifying shootout at the end. Angel immediately makes an impression by threatening Tex's leadership position. Manny reveals to Eve that Angel's father is a "shot caller" who is currently serving a life sentence for murder. He suspects something sinister brewing behind Angel's nice-guy act. Manny and Camille (Natalie Zea) are shown to be going steady in their relationship. Bode also updates the audience on his girlfriend Chloe (Alona Tal), saying she wouldn't attend the town's 'Founders' Day' festivities. There is no trouble in paradise, though; she is out of town for a few weeks and will not be able to make it in time. 'Fire Country' Season 5 airs every Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.