‘AGT’ contestant’s offbeat rap about tissues and tampons has even Simon Cowell cracking up — you’ll see why

'AGT' contestant Chris Turner asked audience members to pick up random objects that he made a part of his song

Chris Turner's performance in the 'America's Got Talent' semifinals was an unforgettable one. He wowed the audience, impressed the host, and made Simon Cowell burst out into laughter. In the 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 episode, which aired on September 16, the freestyle rapper took over the stage and asked audience members to hold up objects for him to use in his song. Turner rapped about all the random objects he received, from makeup that Cowell held out to fellow judge Sofia Vergara's four-ply tissue to an audience member's tampon, which he ended the song on with, "And that stops the flow."

As soon as Turner wrapped up his performance, the NBC show host Terry Crews asked Cowell to share his feedback. Crews did not fail to mention that he had never seen the judge in such a state, as Cowell couldn't stop laughing. Then, Crews said, "Oh, my goodness, Simon. You are blown away right now. I have never seen you like this before, Simon. What in the world? We'll get back to you, Simon. We're going to Howie now."

Howie Mandel enthused over Turner's genius, quipping, "Best act of the night. That was amazing. Right off the top of your head and bottom of that lady." Mel B continued with the praises, stating, "I just want to say Chris Turner, Chris Turner, Chris Turner. Amazing." While sharing her views on Turner's rap performance, Vergara said, "I mean, you are so clever. The way your mind works so quick. I mean, I think you're like a genius or something. It's so entertaining. It's so much fun. You changed your act completely...I think you should win." Finally, after composing himself, Cowell said, "I'm sorry. That was so funny! But, honestly, Chris, you are, I've gotta tell you, that was absolutely brilliant. Brilliant. Brilliant. Brilliant. That is gonna get you in the final, I promise."

"Now, Chris, with this freestyle, coming up with stuff in your mind, how does your mind move so fast?" Crews asked Turner. "Yeah, I mean that was incredibly hard, cause the beat was much faster than I thought it was going to be. There was so many things. Um, yeah, it's so difficult cause I don't know what I'm going to rap about until it's in the hand, and then, I'm just like living in the moment, and to live in this moment is perfect. So, thank you so much," the rapper replied. "But I want to ask you this. You put your performance in other people's hands. What kind of pressure is that? Not knowing what was going to be handed to you," Crews continued, and Turner quipped, "It's a ridiculous amount of pressure. It's a very silly thing to do, but I'm so glad I did it cause this feels incredible."

The 'AGT' Season 20 semifinal results were announced in the Wednesday episode, which aired on September 17. The contestants that made it to the finale include Jessica Sanchez, Jourdan Blue, Leo High School Choir, LightWire, and Sirca Marea. In the finale, these six performers will be joined by the Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer winners: Micah Palace (Simon Cowell’s Live Golden Buzzer), Mama Duke (Mel B’s Live Golden Buzzer), Team Recycled (Howie Mandel’s Live Golden Buzzer), and Steve Ray Ladson (Sofía Vergara’s Live Golden Buzzer).