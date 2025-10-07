Tour engineer’s John Mayer cover has ‘The Voice’ coaches ‘falling in love’; Snoop Dogg calls it ‘kinetic’

Liam Von Elbe's breathtaking rendition of 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' got chair turns from Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg

The fifth round of blind auditions on 'The Voice' Season 28 was packed with many stellar performances and some heartwarming moments. In the latest episode of the NBC singing competition, a contestant named Liam Von Elbe took over the stage and stunned coaches Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg with his breathtaking rendition of 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' by John Mayer. In the past, Von Elbe worked as a tour audio engineer, and he realized his true singing potential after he performed with the rock band Paramore. Eventually, Von Elbe mustered up the courage and gained confidence to showcase his singing skills on 'The Voice.'

Following his blind audition, Von Elbe received two chair turns from Horan and Dogg. Once Von Elbe wrapped up his performance, Horan hopped out of his iconic red seat and exclaimed, "Ahh, that was so good." "I just watched two dudes falling in love with you," Michael Bublé quipped. When Snoop was asked to share his feedback on Von Elbe's performance, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker said, "The sound of your voice was mesmerizing. I mean, I was sitting back here, like it was kinetic. You play the guitar, you compose, you're just the whole package. You're exactly what we need on this show. You're exactly what we need on our teams."

Soon after, Horan chimed in, "Honestly, I have goosebumps just sitting here. That was beautiful. Like, I would love to stick the headphones on and just listen to your whole album. That's the kind of stuff that, take this the right way, puts you to sleep at night. I don't have someone like you on my team. I've been waiting for you, dude." Then, Bublé added, "Hey, Liam, I don't want to put you under pressure, but this is a hard show. If you want to get where you want to get, this is only the beginning. We've got to start with the beginning. So Liam, who is your coach for Season 28 of The Voice?"

After hearing both pitches, Von Elbe picked Horan as his coach. In a private confessional, the former One Direction member shed light on Von Elbe's inspiring journey and said, "Isn't that crazy that a sound engineer becomes the artist. I usually like dynamics, but if he just stayed in that range the whole time, it was enough for me. That tone is so pure. I love a little bit of rasp to it."