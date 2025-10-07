'The Voice' singer's bizarre method for picking a coach had Snoop Dogg running for cover during auditions

Along with stellar vocals, choosing the right coach is the first step to winning 'The Voice.' While most contestants come prepared with a clear strategy for selecting their mentor, one singer recently took an unexpected approach. In a one-of-a-kind moment on 'The Voice,' the singer chose their mentor through a rather unusual method, but it was Snoop Dogg's reaction that truly stole the show.

On the Monday, October 6 episode of 'The Voice' Season 28, blues artist Carly Harvey arrived for her Blind Audition with what she called her 'goody bag,' which was a collection of personal items she believes bring her positive energy, as per NBC. "Something that brings me good vibes is my mojo bag," Harvey explained backstage, holding up a small pouch filled with natural elements. She further added, "It's got some basil inside for prosperity. Shungite [a mineral] in here, which is pretty magnetic. The frequency you're on, you're going to attract."

She also revealed a carved pendant on a chain, sharing, "I've got a petrified wood pendulum. I'd use this to decide what Coach I'm going to choose. That's my goodie bag that I keep on me at all times." After her powerhouse Blind Audition, both coach Reba McEntire and coach Michael Bublé turned their chairs, leaving her with a tough choice.

True to her earlier promise, Harvey pulled out her trusty pendulum to let fate decide. Unsettled by the mystical moment, Snoop Dogg quickly backed away, exclaiming, "This ain't got nothing to do with me!" as laughter filled the room. Explaining her process, Harvey said she would let the pendulum swing "front to back or side to side to indicate 'yes' or 'no' for each coach." After a few suspenseful moments, the pendulum made its choice of Team Bublé. Later, Bublé couldn't resist joining in on the fun, playfully grabbing a pendant of his own and swinging it while muttering, "Threeee-peeeeat."

