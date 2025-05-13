Niall Horan is back on ‘The Voice’ and all viewers are saying the same thing: 'I'll be watching...'

"Having come from a show like that, it felt normal to be doing The Voice to me," Niall Horan shared.

Niall Horan is ready to return to the iconic red chair on 'The Voice'! For the unversed, let us share with you that the former One Direction member will be making his comeback to the NBC competition series after a two-year hiatus. Horan will be serving as a coach alongside Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé. Before this, Horan successfully handled the position in Seasons 23 and 24, bagging victory in his kitty with contestants Gina Miles and Michael Huntley, respectively. Following his first win as a coach on 'The Voice,' Horan shared how his time on 'The X-Factor' in 2010, where he finished in third place with his ex-band members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, helped him as a coach.

During a June 2023 interview with People magazine, the 'This Town' hitmaker said, "[The X Factor] did come into play more than I thought it would, or more than I thought I would allow it to. Being there with the contestants every week, picking songs, keeping them calm—because it's crazy how talented these young kids are, and with that level of talent comes a level of seriousness, and I was always trying to get them to enjoy it."

Along with this, Horan also stated that he was comfortable doing 'The Voice' since he already had some experience because of 'The X-Factor. Then, Horan further elaborated, "Having come from a show like that, it felt normal to be doing The Voice to me. If I was just a singer and I hadn't been on a show like that before, I'm sure I would have been a bitre of a deer in the headlights, but I knew what I was getting myself into, and I think it was helpful."

In the upcoming Season 28 of 'The Voice,' Horan will also be joined by fellow former coach Dogg, who previously coached the artists on Season 26. While appearing on a May 2024 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper enthusiastically described his excitement to join the Emmy-winning series. "Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music. So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real coach. And to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today's next big thing," Dogg shared on the episode, as per E! News.

Once NBC announced that Horan will be joining 'The Voice,' the fans shared their happiness and joy on social media. One social media user wrote, "My guy @niallhoran is back! And so it is our 💰⛳️ games. LFG!" Followed by a second user who penned, "Team Niall is back, and let's win this again." Another netizen went on to say, "Y'all already know Team Niall is going to step up and show out 🕺." A user commented, "I’m excited to see the interactions between Niall and Snoop Dogg the most lol." One user stopped by the comments section and chimed in, "Team Niall all the way!! Having problems with the ratings? Bring Niall back, and ratings are through the roof. Nice move, because I will be watching just for Niall!!"