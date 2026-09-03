‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 ending explained: Who survives the explosive finale?

The Season 2 finale sets up a family fracture that Season 3 will have to reckon with

‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 premiered on Netflix on September 3, with all eight episodes available for streaming on the same day. The series continues the story of Eddie Horniman (Theo James) and Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario), who team up with Bobby Glass’s (Ray Winstone) criminal organization abroad. It happens a year after the events of Season 1, and Eddie has matured and grown more daring in the interim. Eddie eventually goes solo after realizing Susie is untrustworthy and cuts his ties with Bobby to deal directly with the Italian Mafia. He begins dating Bella (Benedetta Porcaroli), the Mafia boss’s daughter, and marries her within a few episodes. But their marriage is very short-lived.

Eddie Horniman and Stanley Johnston (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Christopher Raphael)

When Bella flies by seaplane with Eddie for her honeymoon, it crash-lands, and she dies. Her death becomes a huge turning point for Eddie, who thinks that she was killed and tries to find those who caused her death and take revenge against them. Eddie is convinced that Bobby killed Bella and tortures a man connected to the case until he utters Bobby’s name. However, the man is simply telling him what he wants to hear. So Susie arrives and tells him what actually happened. It appears that Bobby did not want to kill Bella. On the contrary, he decided to buy the £100 ($135) million debt that Eddie owes to Stan (Giancarlo Esposito). Therefore, instead of trying to have him killed, Bobby wanted to gain control of his financial future. Meanwhile, Eddie learns that an Italian hitman is on his way to kill Bobby.

A still from 'The Gentlemen' Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Susie and Eddie arrive at the place where the assassination is supposed to take place, and the three of them kill the hitman. Bobby then tells Eddie that he wants him alive because he can take advantage of his skills and confidence, since Bella’s death might make him more determined. Eddie’s suspicions soon turn to Freddy (Daniel Ings), his brother. Before anyone has verified Bella’s death to him, Freddy calls Sabrina (Joely Richardson) and tells her that he has been having “vivid dreams” in which someone is hurt or in danger. This arouses suspicion, and Eddie begins to suspect that Freddy is somehow involved in Bella’s death. Eddie later tracks down Gospel John (Pearce Quigley) in a warehouse. John confesses that he helped Freddy set up Bella’s death, as he was seeking revenge on Eddie for killing his brother in Season 1.

A still from 'The Gentlemen' Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

He claims that he has been “doing God’s work” ever since and that Freddy was a replacement for the brother that he lost. The truth comes out in the season finale, as Eddie finally tracks down Freddy and beats him up for his part in Bella’s death. However, Eddie is unable to kill his brother and instead ties him up in a van with a bound and bleeding Gospel John and a chainsaw, forcing him to kill John with his own hands. The doors of the van are closed, and the screams of the victim can be heard before they are opened again. Freddy emerges, covered in blood and holding John’s severed head, and Eddie simply says, “Good boy.”

Freddy Horniman in ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Christopher Raphael)

In the end, the series leaves the fate of most of the characters open for the audience. While Eddie and Freddy are now bound by their experience in the van, the atmosphere between them is far from being positive. Susie and Bobby return to Eddie’s side, at least for the time being, after learning that Bobby bought his debt instead of ordering Bella’s killing. However, several plot points are still left unresolved, and Season 3 will presumably focus on the aftermath of Bella’s death and the future of Marco’s criminal activities, Gospel John’s business, and others. Notably, despite Season 2 ending several storylines, Netflix renewed the series for a third season, confirming that it will follow all the characters’ fates. In particular, Season 3 will explore the continuing adventures of Eddie, Susie, Bobby, and the rest of the criminal underworld.