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Jon Hamm's 'Your Friends & Neighbors' gets major cast additions, and 'The Flash' Rick Cosnett is one of them

The latest cast update comes after the streamer previously announced the additions of Joshua Jackson and Michelle Monaghan for Season 3
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Jon Hamm in a still from 'Your Friends & Neighbors' (Image credit: Apple TV | Inset: Rick Cosnett | Instagram)
Jon Hamm in a still from 'Your Friends & Neighbors' (Image credit: Apple TV | Inset: Rick Cosnett | Instagram)

Apple TV's 'Your Friends & Neighbors' Season 3 has some news faces in recurring roles. The Jon Hamm-starrer previously announced the additions of Cast members Joshua Jackson and Michelle Monaghan for the third run. The latest sees 'The Flash' star Rick Cosnett join the drama series, alongside Sydney Lemmon ('The Drama'), Mitchell Hoog ('Saved By the Bell') and Gillian Zinser ('Smile'). Created by Jonathan Tropper with Hamm as one of the EPs, the series follows Andrew Cooper (Hamm) doubling down on his life as a suburban thief, until the a new neighbor threatens to expose his secret.

Rick Cosnett and Blake Cooper Griffin attend the launch party for Blake Cooper Griffin's book
Rick Cosnett and Blake Cooper Griffin attend the launch party for Blake Cooper Griffin's book "The Story Of You: A Life Rewritten" at The Butcher's Daughter on February 24, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg)

Deadline reported the new cast additions and added that their roles are yet to be disclosed. The quartet join series regulars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan. Season 2 addition, James Marsden rounds up the list. As for the team behind the lens, Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes, serve as EPs with Hamm.

Sydney Lemmon attends the 3rd Annual Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 01, 2026 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)
Sydney Lemmon attends the 3rd Annual Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 01, 2026 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

Fans will recognize Cosnett from his other Apple TV project, 'Palm Royale'. He also worked in '9-1-1' and ' The Vampire Diaries'. Lemmon starred most recently as Lauren Bessette in FX’s 'Love Story', and alongside Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama'. Hoog starred in 'The Conjuring 3' and the reboot of 'Saved By The Bell', while Zinser played Jake Gyllenhaal’s wife in 'The Guilty' and Sosie Bacon’s sister in 'Smile'. In related news, Tropper teased what to expect from the third season. The creator told TIME that season 3 picks up "very shortly" after the events of season 2 and explore how Barney's marriage troubles weaves into into Coop's mounting chaos. "Coop is dealing with the Ashe money, the fallout on his family, and the fact that Mel is now suspicious of him. He's also got a much bigger secret than any of that, so there's some serious tension between him and Nick and Barney,” Tropper said. "The issue is that there's a cumulative effect. The lie's getting bigger, and it's being compounded by other lies ... The stakes are piling up, the lies are piling up — this is a Jenga tower of bulls--- basically ... There's no way that someone's not going to pull the wrong block, and things are going to start tumbling down.”

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