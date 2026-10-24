‘Ted Lasso’ star Sarah Niles joins ‘Crawl 2’ alongside four new cast members

Paramount has set July 16, 2027, for the sequel that moves the alligators from Florida to New York

Sarah Niles, known for her role as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone in ‘Ted Lasso,’ has joined the cast of ‘Crawl 2,’ the sequel to the 2019 alligator horror film, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Ray Panthaki, Richard Brake, Charley Palmer Rothwell, and Flula Borg have also signed on, though the report does not indicate what roles they will play. The yet-untitled movie is set to hit the theaters on July 16, 2027, eight years after the first film. Alexandre Aja, the director of the original ‘Crawl,’ will once again helm the project and also share writing duties with Jason Harry Pagan, Andrew Deutschman, and Gregory Levasseur.

Sarah Niles attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale)

Aja’s résumé also includes films such as ‘The Hills Have Eyes,’ ‘High Tension,’ and ‘Piranha 3D.’ The director will be joined in the executive producers’ seat by Craig Flores, Sam Raimi, and Aja himself, with Levasseur, Kevan Van Thompson, and Zainab Azizi also serving as executive producers. The new additions to the cast join Mason Gooding, who was announced in August as one of the leads, and Emily Rudd, also unveiled in the August news update. The two leads have actually worked together before, having starred together in the 2022 film ‘Moonshot.’

[L-R] Richard Brake and Ray Panthaki (Image Source: Getty | [L-R] Photo by Joe Scarnici; and Photo by Kate Green)

Gooding, who is Chad Meeks-Martin in the latest ‘Scream’ series, also appeared in ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Heart Eyes.’ Meanwhile, Rudd is the voice of Nami in the live-action Netflix series ‘One Piece,’ and was recently seen in ‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ as Cindy Berman. Notably, Niles played Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, the sports psychotherapist hired to counsel AFC Richmond football club, in seasons two and three of the popular series ‘Ted Lasso.’ For her performance, she was nominated for an Emmy in the category of outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2022, and an Emmy in the category of outstanding guest actress in a comedy series in 2023. She has appeared in television series such as ‘Catastrophe,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ and ‘The Sandman,’ and has starred in the films ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ ‘Heads of State,’ and ‘F1,’ released in 2025.

As for Brake, his filmography ranges from ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘Mandy’ to ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’ In addition, Rothwell has starred in ‘Midas Man’ and ‘The Running Man,’ and appeared in the series ‘Industry’ and ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ while Panthaki has starred alongside Samantha Morton and Charles Dance in Starz’s ‘The Serpent Queen,’ while also appearing in ‘Boiling Point,’ ‘Official Secrets’ and ‘Colette.’ Borg has previously been in the cast of the ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise, ‘Champagne Problems,’ and ‘My Spy: The Eternal City,’ while also starring in the series ‘Tulsa King’ and ‘The Rookie.’

[L-R] Charley Palmer Rothwell and Flula Borg (Image Source: Getty | [L-R] Photo by Dave J Hogan; and Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach)

The original ‘Crawl’ was released on July 12, 2019, and follows competitive swimmer Haley Keller, played by Kaya Scodelario, and her father Dave, portrayed by Barry Pepper, who are trapped by alligators in their floodwater Florida residence during a hurricane. Raimi also produced the film, which earned over $91 million at the global box office.