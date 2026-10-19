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Jason Sudeikis teases Ted Lasso’s future after unplanned Season 4

'Ted Lasso,' starring Jason Sudeikis, is currently streaming on Apple TV
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Ted Lasso' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
A still from 'Ted Lasso' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

Jason Sudeikis shared his take on Ted Lasso's future, and fans are sure to be over the moon. The co-creator and actor said on the podcast Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso that he would like to do more seasons of the show. However, the decision does not rest with him alone. He stated, “It takes a village,” explaining that everyone needed to be on board. The host asked whether Apple is keen on bringing more seasons to fans, and Sudeikis replied, “I would assume so.” Sudeikis clarified, though, that the team does not have anything concrete yet. “We haven’t started a writers’ room or anything like that," he said.

A still from Ted Lasso (Image Source: Apple)

Fragoso pointed out that the comedy's fourth season was unplanned. He added that Sudeikis had no concept for a fourth season and had nothing in his cup creatively but eventually created an entire installment. The host asked if something similar could be expected for Seasons 5 and 6. “Um, we’re going to need a bigger cup,” the actor joked. He shared that after Season 3, he began hearing the characters in his head. “Other new voices started to show up,” he said. These voices were the woman who made up the new team in the fourth season. He would love it if something like this happened for the upcoming seasons.

As of now, the show hasn't been renewed for another season. However, that does not necessarily mean the story is over. The Season 4 finale was labelled a season finale rather than a series finale. The latest installment was also Apple TV's biggest launch ever. So the streamer should be on board with continuing the series. The finale also didn't conclude the Lady Greyhounds' story. Previously, Sudeikis told THR that he has a three-season arc in mind for this new chapter. “I know I needed this,” he said about the revival. “I needed it as much as other people do.”

A still of Coach Beard. Ted and Alice from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: Apple TV | Photo by Colin Hutton)

Other actors are also hopeful about reprising their roles. “I certainly hope [Season 5] happens, and I’m optimistic, but yeah, haven’t heard anything official yet. It would be nice, though," Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, said to Deadline. All episodes of 'Ted Lasso' are currently streaming on Apple TV.

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