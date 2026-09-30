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'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' finally sets release date as HBO confirms its long-awaited debut

'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' brings a legendary chapter from Westeros history to the big screen in a new franchise move.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Ewan Mitchell in a still from 'House of the Dragon' — (Cover Image Source: @HBO Max)
Ewan Mitchell in a still from 'House of the Dragon' — (Cover Image Source: @HBO Max)

'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' finally has a theatrical release date. Warner Bros. has announced that the fantasy film will hit theaters on June 1, 2029. The film will tell the story of Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros, focusing on his rise and how he strove to unite Westeros under Targaryen rule. Owen Harris will direct the film, and Beau Willimon will write the script. It will become the first movie ever made for the 'Game of Thrones' franchise.

Aegon's rule began with the moment when he realized the need to cross the Blackwater Rush to create his own base on the eastern coast of Westeros. Soon after, he created King's Landing by conquering Aegonfort. His reign also established the Iron Throne as the seat of royal power. Aegon took control of six of the seven kingdoms, while Dorne remained outside his rule. 

Harry Collett in a still from 'House of the Dragon'
Harry Collett in a still from 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: @HBO Max)

His sisters and wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, fought alongside him during the campaign. The campaign was won in large part due to Aegon’s three dragons: Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes. ‘Aegon’s Conquest’ takes place before ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ and ‘Game of Thrones.’

The film therefore introduces a period of Westerosi history that predates the rise of characters such as Daenerys Targaryen and the events surrounding her family. Owen Harris already has experience within the franchise after directing three episodes of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.' His previous work includes the episode featuring the 'Trial of Seven,' an action-heavy sequence from the series.

Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey in a still from 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey in a still from 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' (Image Source: Steffan Hill)

Willimon created 'House of Cards' and wrote films including 'The Ides of March' and 'Mary Queen of Scots.' His television credits also include 'Andor.' The story of Aegon’s conquest appears in George R. R. Martin’s 'Fire & Blood' and will be central to the film. 'Aegon’s Conquest' is one of several projects continuing the franchise after 'Game of Thrones' ended in 2019.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is scheduled to return for Season 2 in 2027. The series received an Outstanding Drama Series nomination at the 2026 Emmy Awards. 'House of the Dragon' released its third season in 2026 and is set to conclude with its fourth season.

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