‘Wicked’ star to play Tupac Shakur’s mother in Snoop Dogg biopic

The ‘Wicked’ star will play Tupac’s mother, who was the subject of the hit song ‘Dear Mama’.

Cynthia Erivo has booked a major role in a highly anticipated biopic, titled 'Snoop'. According to THR, the 'Wicked' actress will play Afeni Shakur, a former Black Panther activist, in Snoop Dogg's biopic. Erivo is best known for playing Elphaba in the two-part 'Wicked' movies. Her performance received nominations at the Golden Globes, SAG, Critics' Choice, NAACP, BAFTA, and the Academy Awards. The actress' next project is a lead role in a movie titled 'Prima Facie.' She is also part of the highly anticipated 'Children of Blood and Bone' adaptation. The young adult movie is set to release on January 15, 2027.

A still of Elphaba from 'Wicked' (Image Source: Universal)

Afeni is known in pop culture as the mother of famous rapper Tupac Shakur (2Pac). Snoop Dogg shared a close relationship with Tupac. The movie will possibly focus on their relationship. Both artists collaborated on Tupac's song '2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted' and also on his 'All Eyez on Me' deep cut 'All About You' featuring Nate Dogg. Camron Jones has been cast as the hip-hop icon, Tupac. Afeni and Tupac had a contentious relationship. Tupac made her the subject of his top 10 hit 'Dear Mama.'

According to Rolling Stone, in 1996, Tupac died in tragic circumstances. Afeni later launched the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation and oversaw her son's estate until she died in 2016. The casting suggests the biopic may feature their relationship. The biopic also stars Jonathan Daviss, Myles Bullock Be, Lauren London, Algee Smith, Tre Hale, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Olly Sholotan, Corey Champagne, Jonica Booth, and SwayvoTwain. Daviss will play Snoop Dogg in the movie. The venture is in production in Southern California.

Host Snoop Dogg speaks during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP | Chris Pizzello)

Craig Brewer is directing the movie. Joe Robert Cole initially wrote the script, which was later revised. Brewer penned the final draft. Snoop Dogg will contribute his music to the movie. Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum, Snoop Dogg, and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker are billed as producers. The movie will cover Snoop Dogg's rise from Long Beach, California, in the 1990s to global stardom. The film is expected to be released in August 2027.