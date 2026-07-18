Is Travis Scott in ‘The Odyssey’? Rapper's surprising dual role in Christopher Nolan's film explained

Travis Scott is involved in ‘The Odyssey’ not only as a cast member but also as a songwriter

Moviegoers heading into Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ may have been caught off guard by one familiar face appearing before nearly anyone else on screen. Yes, that really is Travis Scott. And no, his involvement isn’t limited to a brief cameo. The rapper actually contributes to the film in two different ways. He appears on screen in a small but memorable role and also helps close out the movie through its final musical track. So, if you've been wondering whether the reports about Scott joining Nolan's latest epic were true, the answer is a clear yes. Nolan's long-awaited adaptation of ‘The Odyssey’ officially arrived in theaters on July 17, bringing Homer's legendary tale to the big screen with an all-star cast led by Matt Damon.

A still of Matt Damon from 'The Odyssey' (Image Source: Instagram | @theodysseymovie)

While much of the attention has focused on Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Lupita Nyong'o, Scott's appearance has quickly become one of the film's most talked-about surprises. Even though his screen time is fairly limited, his character plays an important part in how Nolan begins the story. Rather than opening with Odysseus himself, the film starts with a bard, the traditional storyteller responsible for passing ancient Greek tales from one generation to another. That character is played by Scott, making him the very first person audiences both see and hear when the movie begins. For the rapper, it also marks his acting debut in a feature film.

Travis Scott poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @travisscott)

His character does not remain in the spotlight for long, but the appearance leaves an impression. Mild Spoiler: In one memorable scene, he is even told to shut up by Hathaway's Queen Penelope. Some viewers may wonder why Nolan chose a modern hip-hop artist for such a classical role. The director earlier addressed that very question during an interview with Time, explaining that the decision wasn't random at all. According to Nolan, “I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap.” That explanation gives Scott's casting a purpose beyond simply bringing another celebrity into the project. Scott's contribution does not end once his scenes are over.

A screengrab from the trailer of 'The Odyssey' (Image Source: YouTube | @UniversalPictures)

He also returns during the closing credits with the song ‘When I'm Home’, a collaboration featuring James Blake and Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson. The track plays as the film comes to an end, giving Scott both the opening and closing moments of the nearly three-hour epic. Although Scott’s role has attracted a lot of attention online, ‘The Odyssey’ remains centered on Damon's portrayal of Odysseus. He’s the legendary Greek king trying to return to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The story begins after the decade-long conflict has ended, but getting home proves just as difficult as surviving the battlefield. Odysseus faces dangerous creatures, unpredictable gods, impossible temptations, and countless obstacles during his long voyage across the sea.