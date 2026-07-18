MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is Travis Scott in ‘The Odyssey’? Rapper's surprising dual role in Christopher Nolan's film explained

Travis Scott is involved in ‘The Odyssey’ not only as a cast member but also as a songwriter
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Travis Scott performing on stage; 'The Odyssey' official poster [Cover Image Source: Instagram | @travisscott (L); @theodysseymovie (R)]
Travis Scott performing on stage; 'The Odyssey' official poster [Cover Image Source: Instagram | @travisscott (L); @theodysseymovie (R)]

Moviegoers heading into Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ may have been caught off guard by one familiar face appearing before nearly anyone else on screen. Yes, that really is Travis Scott. And no, his involvement isn’t limited to a brief cameo. The rapper actually contributes to the film in two different ways. He appears on screen in a small but memorable role and also helps close out the movie through its final musical track. So, if you've been wondering whether the reports about Scott joining Nolan's latest epic were true, the answer is a clear yes. Nolan's long-awaited adaptation of ‘The Odyssey’ officially arrived in theaters on July 17, bringing Homer's legendary tale to the big screen with an all-star cast led by Matt Damon

A still of Matt Damon from 'The Odyssey' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theodysseymovie)
A still of Matt Damon from 'The Odyssey' (Image Source: Instagram | @theodysseymovie)

While much of the attention has focused on Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Lupita Nyong'o, Scott's appearance has quickly become one of the film's most talked-about surprises. Even though his screen time is fairly limited, his character plays an important part in how Nolan begins the story. Rather than opening with Odysseus himself, the film starts with a bard, the traditional storyteller responsible for passing ancient Greek tales from one generation to another. That character is played by Scott, making him the very first person audiences both see and hear when the movie begins. For the rapper, it also marks his acting debut in a feature film.

Travis Scott pose for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @travisscott)
Travis Scott poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @travisscott)

His character does not remain in the spotlight for long, but the appearance leaves an impression. Mild Spoiler: In one memorable scene, he is even told to shut up by Hathaway's Queen Penelope. Some viewers may wonder why Nolan chose a modern hip-hop artist for such a classical role. The director earlier addressed that very question during an interview with Time, explaining that the decision wasn't random at all. According to Nolan, “I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap.” That explanation gives Scott's casting a purpose beyond simply bringing another celebrity into the project. Scott's contribution does not end once his scenes are over. 

A still from the trailer of 'The Odyssey' (Screengrab/Universal Pictures)
A screengrab from the trailer of 'The Odyssey' (Image Source: YouTube  | @UniversalPictures)

He also returns during the closing credits with the song ‘When I'm Home’, a collaboration featuring James Blake and Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson. The track plays as the film comes to an end, giving Scott both the opening and closing moments of the nearly three-hour epic. Although Scott’s role has attracted a lot of attention online, ‘The Odyssey’ remains centered on Damon's portrayal of Odysseus. He’s the legendary Greek king trying to return to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The story begins after the decade-long conflict has ended, but getting home proves just as difficult as surviving the battlefield. Odysseus faces dangerous creatures, unpredictable gods, impossible temptations, and countless obstacles during his long voyage across the sea.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Why does Nikki walk backwards in ‘Obsession’? Curry Barker’s hit horror movie’s creepiest scene explained
MOVIES

Why does Nikki walk backwards in ‘Obsession’? Curry Barker’s hit horror movie’s creepiest scene explained

Nikki’s physical movements in ‘Obsession’ grab attention, with one particular antic making fans scratch their heads.
1 hour ago
Colman Domingo & Robert O’Hara in talks to develop a live-action adaptation focusing on Disney’s Princess Tiana
MOVIES

Colman Domingo & Robert O’Hara in talks to develop a live-action adaptation focusing on Disney’s Princess Tiana

Colman Domingo set to write a script for a spin-off inspired by ‘The Princess and the Frog.’
7 hours ago
‘Mortal Kombat II’ gets HBO Max streaming date and it’s sooner than you think
MOVIES

‘Mortal Kombat II’ gets HBO Max streaming date and it’s sooner than you think

The sequel follows Earthrealm’s fighters as they face Shao Kahn in a battle that could decide the fate of their world.
20 hours ago
Netflix's 'Heartstopper Forever' ending explained: What happens to Nick and Charlie?
MOVIES

Netflix's 'Heartstopper Forever' ending explained: What happens to Nick and Charlie?

In the final installment of 'Heartstopper Forever,' Nick and Charlie’s romance reaches a new beginning as they learn more about themselves.
1 day ago
Who is Sinon? Elliot Page's Greek mythology character in 'The Odyssey' explained
MOVIES

Who is Sinon? Elliot Page's Greek mythology character in 'The Odyssey' explained

‘The Odyssey’ featured Elliot Page as Sinon, who turned out to be ‘the greatest soldier’ the King had ever known.
1 day ago
How long is ‘The Odyssey’? You'll need more than just popcorn for Christopher Nolan's epic
MOVIES

How long is ‘The Odyssey’? You'll need more than just popcorn for Christopher Nolan's epic

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and others in lead roles
1 day ago
Were the Trojan War and Trojan horse real? True story behind 'The Odyssey's biggest moments
MOVIES

Were the Trojan War and Trojan horse real? True story behind 'The Odyssey's biggest moments

For years, Homer's ‘The Iliad’ and ‘The Odyssey’ have shaped how people picture the conflict between the Greeks and the Trojans
1 day ago
Where was ‘Heartstopper Forever’ filmed? Exploring locations behind Netflix’s final chapter
MOVIES

Where was ‘Heartstopper Forever’ filmed? Exploring locations behind Netflix’s final chapter

Netflix is all set to premiere the much-awaited final installment of the fan-favorite franchise on July 17
1 day ago
Jenna Ortega to star opposite Oscar nominee in Warner Bros.’ sports drama ‘Nasty’ — here’s when it releases
MOVIES

Jenna Ortega to star opposite Oscar nominee in Warner Bros.’ sports drama ‘Nasty’ — here’s when it releases

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega's next movie is all about the high-pressure world of gymnastics
1 day ago
Andrew Garfield fights back against a ruthless king in ‘The Uprising’ trailer — here’s when it releases
MOVIES

Andrew Garfield fights back against a ruthless king in ‘The Uprising’ trailer — here’s when it releases

Andrew Garfield steps into a brutal chapter of English history in ‘The Uprising,’ and the trailer reveals what sparks his fight against the crown
1 day ago