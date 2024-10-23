Snoop Dogg proves he has a heart of melted cheese as melodramatic 'The Voice' Battles see stars fade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: ChrisDeo, a native of Queens, and the Nashville duet act MisterMoon faced off in Snoop Dogg's first battle of the evening on October 22, continuing his trend of mixing wildly disparate performers. Snoop revealed that listening to the harmonies was a big reason he wanted the singers from 'The Voice' Season 26 to be together.

A disadvantage for ChrisDeo. During the coaching session, ChrisDeo, who turned 17, said that she had connected with MisterMoon because they reminded her of her elder sister. This performance was going to be very emotional.

Compared to ChrisDeo, MisterMoon is an older and more experienced vocalist. The former, meanwhile, has a voice that has potential but still requires development.

In terms of dynamics, she is the most capable of the three vocalists. The finest aspect of the performance is their harmonies.

ChrisDeo and MisterMoon in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@chrisdeomusic)

Snoop Dogg makes bizarre song choice for 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

Snoop Amy Winehouse's rendition of 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow' for this duel because it stands out from both artists' usual styles. His aim was to showcase their vocal talents.

Amy Winehouse is credited by Snoop with writing 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.' Tell us that's the only version he is familiar with, please. Twice, he referred to it as an Amy song.

It was written by Carole King and covered by the Sherels.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Snoop Dogg (Instagram/@snoopdogg)

MisterMoon shone over ChrisDeo's shaky start in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

This song was a hit for ChrisDeo, however, it suffered from the distinctive mix that MisterMoon inherently possesses. Both Savs and Leah Colon had their moments, but they showed off their superstardom when they joined forces.

Even though ChrisDeo has a beautiful voice, particularly when she belts, she wasn't really necessary for this duet. The youngster overcame her initial nervousness and even began to appear to be having fun, but to our ears, she was incomparable to MisterMoon's assurance and harmony.

Only one artist can progress, despite their desire to form the supergroup MoonDeo.

ChrisDeo and MisterMoon performed in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@ily.mistermoon)

Snoop Dogg swayed by ChrisDeo's tears in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

Reba McEntire adored three-part harmony. She mentioned that ChrisDeo had a tough start but progressed.

But she would choose her because she is powerful. ChrisDeo started weeping again.

Michael Bublé enjoyed the harmonies. He wanted to form a trio.

He saw having a pair as a tremendous benefit. Gwen Stefani liked the duo's boldness, but she particularly liked ChrisDeo's tone.

"Confidence is key," said Snoop. He detected uneasiness from all three but referred to them all as superstars.

ChrisDeo is chosen as the battle's victor by the D-O-Double G., who, of course, cried when MisterMoon was eliminated. Snoop praised them for soothing and assisting ChrisDeo.

Were ChrisDeo's tears during his critiques the factor that influenced his decision? It's really likely.

MisterMoon left without any steals, which was a very bad decision.

Snoop Dogg chose ChrisDeo as the winner of 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@chrisdeomusic/@snoopdogg)

