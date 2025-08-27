'AGT' judges stunned as opera singer brushes her teeth and still hits every note — without moving her lips

Opera singer turned ventriloquist Celia Munoz hit the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and introduced the judges to her multiple talents.

‘America’s Got Talent’ has welcomed many ventriloquists throughout the years, but what stunned the judges to the core was a performance by Celia Muñoz. Speaking to Simon Cowell, the Season 17 contestant stated that she was 36 back then. Stressing that she was previously a full-time opera singer, Munoz mentioned, “Well, now I am a ventriloquist.” This prompted Sofia Vergara to raise her hand and say, “Whoa, me too.” During the conversation with the judges, she mentioned that it had been just two years since she had started practicing her skills.

Intrigued by her backstory, Cowell mentioned, “Well that, that is quick. Normally, people take about 20 years to learn to do this, and you’ve done it in 2 years,” before giving her the stage. Usually, a ventriloquist has a puppet as a prop in the act; however, Munoz clearly showcased a unique talent. In her routine, the contestant showed how a ventriloquist gets ready in the greenroom. "All the voices you are gonna hear are coming from me," the contestant stated. The Season 17 contestant soon took out a small red radio from her hardcase. Stating, “I have my props, I have my voice, and now I’ll find some music,” Munoz acted as if she had turned her radio on. Soon, the static voice of an announcer was heard.

This instantly prompted the judges to tilt their heads in wonder. The audience then heard a clear song on the system, without any white noise. Shockingly, this was the voice of Munoz. Meanwhile, Heidi Klum was seen sitting straight with her eyes wide open, in shock. The judge was trying to believe what she saw on stage. However, to make the act more intriguing, the contestant then made the sound of a male announcer and also changed the tune she was singing.

Not only were the judges bewildered by the act, but the audience also had their jaws drop. Looking at the flawless transitions, Terry Crews was heard saying “Woah!” while standing backstage. The act became even more shocking as the second song, which was even clearer, was being sung by Munoz while she flossed her teeth. Cowell from the judging panel noticed every movement of Munoz as she performed her brilliant act on stage. Next, the contestant continued to sing the same song while brushing her teeth. Soon, she seemingly made the sound of a phone ringing. As she picked up the call, Munoz made the sound of the person on the other side of the call as she also spoke in her original voice.

Making the audience laugh with her humor, Munoz acted, telling the other person that she was on the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ In her other lo-fi tone, she asked herself if the ‘Modern Family’ actress was present, bursting even louder cheers from the audience. As she concluded her act, the judges were left with no choice but to give her a loud standing ovation. All four judges voted “yes,” as per Fandom, sending Munoz to the next round. The outlet also suggests that Munoz finished in third place during the Semifinal week. She entered the competition as a Wild Card contestant during the finals and finished at the bottom of the Top 11.