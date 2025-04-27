Heidi Klum’s ‘AGT’ salary is wild — but wait till you hear what Sofia Vergara earns from the show

Heidi Klum raked in millions per season on ‘AGT’ — and she’s still not the highest paid!

'America's Got Talent' is one of the oldest reality TV shows that is still running. Debuted in 2006, the show was started by Simon Cowell and has been going on for over two decades now, with 20 seasons up its sleeve. Needless to say, 'the world's biggest stage' is a huge platform that over the years has been graced by various artists who have gone on to make a name for themselves. With a grand prize of $1 million for the season winner, you might wonder how much the judges will be making for a show as big as 'AGT.'

Heidi Klum, who has been a judge of 'AGT' for the past 11 seasons, won't be returning for season 20 as Mel B is set to replace her. As reported by Koimoi, "Heidi was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and after a great modeling career, she transitioned to TV show hosting and a judge. One of her most successful works as a host was the reality show Project Runway, for which the German beauty won an Emmy in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category. She shared the Emmy with co-host Tim Gunn."

Since then, Klum has gone on to appear in movies and TV shows like 'The Devil Wears Prada,' 'Zoolander,' 'Ocean's 8,' 'Parks and Recreation,' and 'Sex and the City.' It goes without saying that Klum has made quite a name for herself in the industry. The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been on 'AGT' from seasons 8 through 13 and then again in season 15, as she took a break in season 14. As reported by Hello Magazine, Klum makes a whopping $3 million per season, with Simon Cowell making $95 million, considering he's one of the founders of the shows.

'AGT' Season 19 Episode 2 drops on June 4, 2024, on NBC (YouTube/AGT)

The Cinemaholic reported that Howie Mandel makes $1.75 million per season, which is quite low when compared to Klum's numbers. Sofia Vergara, on the other hand, takes home $10 million per season, around 233% more than Klum. Despite having a massive 'AGT' salary, Klum has various other earnings as well. Forbes reported in 2008 that Klum makes $2.5 million a year hosting 'Germany's Next Top Model' and also gets a cut from the deal the winners would go on to make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haute Couture Fashionista (@hautecouturefashionista)

The show has been going on for 18 seasons, which means $45 million from this show alone. Klum also gets a fair share of money from Victoria's Secret, as she is a Victoria's Secret Angel. The German model's title as a 'Victoria's Secret Angel' has helped her secure various roles in TV shows and movies, with Victoria's Secret giving Klum an annual salary of $3.8 million, as reported by AOL.