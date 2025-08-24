20 years later, singer returns to ‘AGT’ — but this time, her husband is the reason she won’t lose her way

‘AGT’ Season 1 contestant Jessica Sanchez reveals how her husband keeps her grounded while chasing her dream once again

Jessica Sanchez stunned fans of ‘America’s Got Talent’ by returning to the competition in Season 20. First seen in ‘AGT’ Season 1, Sanchez advanced until the semifinals, where she was eliminated along with five other acts. Upon returning to the reality show, Sanchez said she feels lucky to have a supportive husband, Rickie Gallardo.

Talking to Swoon, the singer also mentioned that she is expecting her first child with Gallardo. According to the outlet, while she is on her way to making a major comeback, her husband has been supporting her in every way possible. “I was chasing the dream a little too hard before I met [Rickie], and I kind of lost sight of why I was chasing the dream,” the contestant said. Sanchez added, “I was kind of chasing the dream because I felt like that’s what I needed to do, and that was what was normal to do. But there wasn’t really a purpose with it.” Shedding light on her relationship, the Season 20 singer said her husband “always believed in” her.

Sanchez said her husband has been her “rock and foundation” during her ‘AGT’ journey. “He was there with me throughout the whole thing and coming back stronger, knowing who I am … he has been pushing me, too, and helping me challenge myself and giving me all of the affirmations I need to keep going,” Sanchez said. “As a woman, you can definitely feel low sometimes and doubt yourself, but I really am so grateful for my husband,” Sanchez added.

According to the outlet, Sanchez and Gallardo met in 2017. They secretly tied the knot in 2021. Surprisingly, Sanchez found out that she was pregnant only days before she decided to hit the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent’ again. Talking about her first time being a part of the competition, Sanchez was seen on the show in 2006 when she was just 10 years old. After being eliminated in the Semifinals, she returned for the Wild Card show, only to be eliminated again. Interestingly, it was not just ‘AGT’ that appreciated her singing talent but also ‘American Idol.’ Per Swoon, Sanchez had competed in Season 11 of the aforementioned reality show, where she finished as a runner-up.

In 2013, she released an album and appeared on the Fox series ‘Glee’ as Frida Romero, the lead singer of a rival glee club. After a long hiatus from her musical career, she decided to break back into the limelight. During her recent ‘America’s Got Talent’ appearance, Sanchez sang a rendition of Benson Boone’s ‘Beautiful Things.’ A band also accompanied her. According to Fandom, the contestant earned a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara, being directly sent to the live shows. Sanchez will be next seen on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on the September 2 episode, where she will be competing against other acts in the Quarterfinals.