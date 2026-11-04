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Kelly Clarkson compares 13-yr-old ‘Voice’ contestant to Whitney Houston and you’ll totally see why

Riley Green also struggled to accept the young singer as a ‘human’ after witnessing her latest performance.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 37 MINUTES AGO
A still from the latest ‘The Voice’ Season 30 episode (Cover Image Source: (L) NBC | Photo by Cory Osborne; (R) Instagram | @nbcthevoice)
A still from the latest ‘The Voice’ Season 30 episode (Cover Image Source: (L) NBC | Photo by Cory Osborne; (R) Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

The recently released episode of ‘The Voice’ featured the remaining artists as they went through Cut Week. Among a series of performances, a 13-year-old participant from Team Kelly delivered an incredible performance. Brianna Cameron performed Natalie Cole’s ‘Inseparable,’ which moved Kelly. The coach referred to Brianna’s latest performance as, “It’s like we’re watching young Whitney Houston.” She added, “You are insane!”

A still from the latest ‘The Voice’ Season 30 episode featuring the host Carson Daly and Kelly Clarkson (Image Source: NBC | Photo By: Trae Patton)

In the latest episode, ‘The Voice’ host Carson Daly announced, “After tonight, more than half of our artists are gonna see their journeys come to an end. We’ve never faced an elimination this big before.” Still, with such a mesmerizing performance, Brianna made it through Cut Week as one of Team Kelly’s three chosen artists. This included Anna McElroy and Koumba Diallo. After Brianna’s performance, Riley Green was also surprised. He told the singer, “I just have a really hard time accepting you as a human.”

For fans wondering, the newly added twist, Cut Week, eliminated half the contestants from the reality show. Before that, each coach had seven participants on their team. By the end of Cut Week, each team had three participants. Two of the artists per team were chosen without any performances, while one was chosen after their recent performances. The chosen ones, i.e., the Top 13, will move forward into the six weeks of Live Shows, the competition’s next phase. Viewers wondering about the 13th participant will choose them by America’s vote.

A still from the latest ‘The Voice’ Season 30 episode (Image Source: NBC | Photo By: Cory Osborne)

Previously on the singing competition, Team Kelly artists eliminated include Lance Tenazas, Johnnie Kapua, Hazel Gerson, Matthew Chiu, Saade, and Kavi Nyx. The remaining participants up for elimination are Brooklyn Marie, Kyle Davis, Nina Howland, and Marcus Ladden Jr. The four still have a chance to be chosen as the 13th participant and move forward through the Live Shows. To learn more about who America chooses to move ahead in the competition, fans can stream the upcoming episode of the reality show on November 9, at 9 pm ET.

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