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‘Miami Vice ’85’ filming disrupted after man, 23, threatens crew member with butcher knife

An individual was arrested from the set after a crew member reported a verbal dispute, resulting in the display of a knife.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Michael B Jordan as Tubbs in 'Miami Vice '85' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @universalpictures)
Michael B Jordan as Tubbs in 'Miami Vice '85' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @universalpictures)

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler’s upcoming action thriller, ‘Miami Vice ’85’, production was interrupted when an individual allegedly threatened a crew member. According to TMZ, on Friday, a man showed up on the film’s set, near Avenue N and McDonald Avenue, by Washington Cemetery. According to the New York Police Department, the individual was 23-year-old Alex Perez of Brooklyn, who was later arrested around 11 pm from the set.

Michael B Jordan as Tubbs and Austin Butler as Crockett in 'Miami Vice '85' (Image Source: Instagram | @universalpictures)

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the incident took place on the ‘Miami Vice ‘85’ set. An NYPD spokesperson told THR that a 41-year-old man reported a verbal dispute with an individual who displayed a knife. Police arrested Perez and took him into custody without further incident. The police also stated that the knife was recovered, and no injuries were reported at the scene. As for Perez, he was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

TMZ also captured footage showing Perez being escorted away from the production member before pulling a large knife out of his sweatshirt. According to TMZ, the individual also has five prior arrests. This includes alleged gang-related activities, burglary, assault with a firearm, among others.​

Since filming for ‘Miami Vice ’85’ has begun, the actors have been spotted filming in New York City and New Jersey. On Friday, Jordan was also seen on the set. The film reimagines the 1980s NBC crime drama. Don Johnson plays Crockett, and Philip Michael Thomas plays Tubbs. Joseph Kisinski directs the film, which also features Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Alden Ehrenreich, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andrew Schulz, and Walton Goggins. ‘Miami Vice ’85’ is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 19, 2028.

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