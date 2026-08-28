'Miami Vice '85' welcomes 'Top Gun: Maverick' star alongside Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler lead the growing ensemble cast for Universal's new take on the iconic 'Miami Vice'

Universal Pictures' 'Miami Vice '85' has added more star power to its growing cast, with Danny Ramirez set to star alongside Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler, Camila Morrone, Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, and more. Joseph Kosinski will direct the upcoming crime thriller, which is a feature adaptation of the classic 1980s television series. Michael B. Jordan will play undercover detective Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, while Austin Butler will take on the role of his partner, James "Sonny" Crockett. Universal has kept Morrone, Ehrenreich, Peak, and Ramirez's roles under wraps for now.

Ramirez marks the latest addition to the ensemble. The actor recently completed work on Todd Haynes' 'De Noche' with Pedro Pascal and will next appear in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'. He is known for his roles in 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Black Mirror,' 'Captain America: Brave New World,' 'The Last of Us,' and more.

Danny Ramirez in 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Photo by Scott Garfield)

The film draws inspiration from the original series' 1984 pilot and first season. It will transport viewers to mid-1980s Miami and focus on the city's glamour, corruption, and criminal underworld. 'Miami Vice' first aired on NBC from 1984 to 1989. Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas played Crockett and Tubbs, respectively, in the original series, which became known for its cinematic visuals, popular music, and distinctive fashion.

Michael Mann later directed a 2006 film version starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. The new movie will tell a fresh version of the story rather than continue that film. Kosinski will shoot 'Miami Vice ’85' for IMAX. He will produce the film with Dylan Clark through Dylan Clark Productions. Production is set to begin later this year.

(L-R) Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson in a screenshot from 'Miami Vice' (Image Source: Universal)

Morrone joins the project after earning an Emmy nomination for 'Daisy Jones & The Six'. She has since appeared in the second season of 'The Night Manager' and starred in Netflix's horror series 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen'. Kosinski previously directed 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'F1'. The upcoming project will see him venture into an iconic franchise with Jordan and Butler leading the ensemble cast. Universal Pictures has scheduled 'Miami Vice ’85' for a theatrical release on May 19, 2028.