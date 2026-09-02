‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ adds two ‘DWTS’ alums for Season 20

The two guest stars will appear together in episode 8, but key details about their roles remain missing.

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ has added two guest stars to Season 20 as production continues on the Paramount+ crime drama. Both actors will appear in the eighth episode, but their roles are not being disclosed. Their casting comes as the series moves ahead following the Season 19 finale. No character names or other details about their appearances have been announced.

Deadline reported that Wayne Brady and Selma Blair will guest star in the episode. Brady is known for ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ and his work as a host, while Blair’s credits include ‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘Cruel Intentions,’ and the ‘Hellboy’ films. Both performers also competed on Season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Their roles in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ will mark a television reunion for the former contestants.

Wayne Brady attends GLSEN's Rise Up LA Benefit Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 28, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The official episode description reads: “The BAU investigates a series of murders in Los Angeles targeting people tied to the skincare industry. The UnSub has an especially specific M.O. involving a chemically altered spa treatment that dissolves his victims’ skin. While the team drills down, Tyler Green stays behind with his nephew, whose troubles with his nemesis escalate.”

The logline does not identify the characters played by Brady and Blair. It also leaves open whether either performer will be part of the BAU’s investigation or Tyler Green’s separate storyline. Ryan-James Hatanaka plays Tyler in the Paramount+ series. Further details about Brady and Blair’s appearances remain under wraps.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Selma Blair speaks onstage at the screening of "Introducing, Selma Blair" on November 04, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Discovery)

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ received an early Season 20 renewal in March, before Season 19 premiered in May. The previous season featured several guest stars, including ‘Heated Rivalry’ actor Connor Storrie. However, the next season will also arrive with a change to the show’s recurring lineup. Zach Gilford has confirmed that he will not return as Elias Voit in Season 20.

The series follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit as its profilers investigate and track criminals before they strike again. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster, and Hatanaka are among the cast members. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Paramount+ has not announced an exact premiere date for Season 20. The season is currently expected to arrive in 2027.