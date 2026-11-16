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‘Survivor’ sets Season 52 premiere date as CBS announces major episode change

CBS has confirmed when ‘Survivor’ Season 52 returns with a change to its weekly episodes and new viewing details for fans of Jeff Probst’s competition.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Jeff Probst in a still from ‘Survivor’ (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Jeff Probst in a still from ‘Survivor’ (Cover Image Source: CBS)

One vote was enough to send two players home on ‘Survivor’ Season 51. Kristin Flickinger and Danny “Kilby” Kilby became the first two jury members in the November 11 episode, leaving 10 castaways competing for $1 million. The other targeted pairs escaped elimination thanks to an immunity idol and a successful Shot in the Dark. Season 51 has yet to crown its winner, but CBS is already looking ahead to the next competition.

CBS announced that ‘Survivor’ Season 52 will premiere on Wednesday, February 24, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will stay on Wednesdays, with regular episodes running for two hours from 8–10 p.m. ET/PT throughout the season. That gives viewers an extra half hour each week compared with the show’s current 90-minute format. The finale and after-show will keep their three-hour slot.

The show first moved to 90-minute episodes with Season 45 in 2023, during the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes. CBS needed to fill gaps in its schedule while scripted productions were on hold, and the change was initially planned for one season. Once the network saw that viewers would stay for longer episodes, it kept the format. The extra time brought back opening credits, recaps and the jury’s entrances at Tribal Council, while allowing more reward challenges to make the broadcast.

Host and showrunner Jeff Probst had already spoken about having more time to let scenes play out. Speaking to EW, he said, “I think 90 minutes is a great sweet spot for an episode of Survivor.” CBS has not explained how the additional time will be used this time around. Once ‘Survivor’ wraps up each Wednesday, Drew Carey’s reimagined ‘Undercover Boss’ will follow at 10 p.m. ET/PT, starting with its Season 12 premiere on February 24.

Jeff Probst oversees a challenge on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 (Image Source: CBS)

Fans who plan to watch live can tune in to CBS or use Paramount+ Premium to stream through local CBS affiliate’s feed. Premium subscribers will also have access to episodes on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch each episode the day after it airs on CBS, making Thursday the weekly catch-up day.

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