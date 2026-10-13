‘Big Brother’ Season 30 may bring back iconic veterans with a $1M grand prize

The fan-favorite reality show’s milestone season is expected to feature a larger prize pot and the game’s ‘iconic vets.’

Recently, ‘Big Brother’ (BB) Season 28 concluded with ‘Survivor’ alum Rick Devens taking home the grand prize and the winner’s trophy. As the season ended, CBS renewed the fan-favorite reality show for two more seasons: Season 29 and Season 30. The Sun has revealed exciting details about the show’s upcoming seasons. While Season 29 is set to return with the usual format and new participants, the milestone Season 30 might be getting an interesting update. According to The Sun, a CBS source shared, “Season 29 will be back to newbies. They might throw one vet in there to shake things up but otherwise will be new people.”

For Season 30 of the CBS show, it continued, “Season 30, however, they plan on going all out like CBS did with Survivor 50. It will be an all-star season with some of the most iconic vets of the game.” In addition, the milestone season is expected to increase the prize pot to $1 million. As the source stated, “The budget will be bigger and they want to increase the prize money too to $1 million. They want it to be the biggest season of Big Brother yet.” Moreover, Julie Chen Moonves is expected to host the next season.

'Big Brother' Season 28 host Julie Chen Moonves (Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

Currently, the show offers a $750,000 prize pot to the winner. However, for Season 30, the stakes are expected to go even higher with an increased prize pot. Rick, who won the recently concluded season, took home $750,000 plus an additional $50,000 for being chosen as America’s Favorite Housemate, and $10,000 from the Pharaoh’s Curse twist, making his earnings $810,000 (pre-tax). However, after taxes, his prize will come to around $530,000. It would be interesting to see whether the show makers will also increase the first runner-up and third-place prizes along with the winning amount. Currently, the second-place winner gets $75,000, while the third-place winner takes home $10,000, both pre-tax. Even though ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 concluded merely a few days ago, fans are already waiting for the show to return. Upcoming Season 29 will return next year, in 2027, while milestone Season 30 will premiere in 2028.