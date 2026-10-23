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Bravo’s ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ sets release date as trailer teases explosive drama and secrets

Among the cast members is a former ‘Big Brother’ Season 15 contestant, who will appear alongside her husband
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ featuring Alli McAnelly (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ featuring Alli McAnelly (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

Bravo fans are in for a surprise as the network is set to introduce a new reality series set in Boerne, Texas. Titled ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas,’ the show features a group of wives, mothers, and social insiders “whose conservative small-town lives are disrupted by secrets, forbidden attraction, and messy relationships.” The upcoming show premieres on November 18, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo with a two-hour special. Following the premiere, new episodes will air weekly and stream on Peacock the next day.

​The reality show features cast members including Aaryn Williams, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, Alli McAnelly, and Hailey Head, along with their husbands and partners Nick Williams, Duan Uys, Jordan Huffman, Blake McAnelly, and Josh Marsalis. Bravo also revealed the ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ trailer, teasing unexpected drama and tense moments among the cast members. The clip also features disagreements, heated exchanges, and shocking accusations. The show promises “drama centered on love, family, religion, and shifting loyalties.” Bravo's description reads, “Here, perception is everything, temptation is everywhere, and the trust is never as buttoned-up as it looks.”

Fans may recognize Aaryn Williams, formerly Aaryn Gries, who also appeared on CBS’ fan favorite reality show ‘Big Brother’ Season 15 in 2013. She was the ninth houseguest to be evicted from the show. Her Bravo profile teases that she is “polarizing, magnetic and often at the center of the drama.” It continues, “She’s built a new life on her own terms with her incredibly supportive husband, Nick, and four daughters whom she homeschools. Having openly reckoned with her complicated past, Aaryn is focused on personal growth, owning her mistakes and becoming a better version of herself.” To learn more, fans can tune into the show’s much-awaited premiere on November 18, 2026, on Bravo.

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