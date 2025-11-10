'DWTS' anniversary special may come with heartbreak as beloved duo faces possible elimination

The 'DWTS' 20th anniversary celebration is set to air on November 11, at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+

'Dancing With The Stars' fans were stunned after Danielle Fishel and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, were sent home during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night last week. Now, it seems like viewers may lose their minds if rumors about the next celebrity couple to get eliminated in the upcoming episode of ‘DWTS’ Season 34, titled 'The 20th Birthday Special', hold. As per a report by The Daily Express, 'The Traitors' winner Dylan Efron and his pro partner Daniella Karagach have higher chances of facing elimination in the 20th anniversary celebration, as most of the stars who were below Efron on the leaderboard have already been eliminated.

By the end of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of Night, Efron and Karagach had the third lowest score of the night. In the episode, the duo performed a jive to 'I'm Still Standing' by the music maestro Elton John. Following their performance, they bagged a score of 36 out of 40 points from the judges' panel. On the other hand, Fishel and Pashkov, who performed a contemporary routine to 'Dream On' by Aerosmith, earned a score of 34 out of 40 points. Meanwhile, comedian Andy Richter and his partner Emma Slater, who performed a contemporary to 'God Only Knows' by The Beach Boys, were the ones with the lowest score on the leaderboard with 30 points.

Now that Fishel is out of the ABC dance competition, Efron could find himself in the bottom two, which is a bad sign for him. If Efron continues to get low scores in the forthcoming week, he might even end up going home. However, if Efron works on his dance moves, he can make it to the semi-finals as well. Along with them, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten could also find themselves at risk. For the unversed, Hendrix recently returned to the Ballroom floor after leaving on a stretcher last week due to a rib injury.

In the episode, Hendrix and Bersten performed a Viennese waltz to 'What the World Needs Now Is Love' by Dionne Warwick. Elsewhere in the episode, Hendrix also stated that she had only four days to prepare for the performance. Ultimately, Hendrix's hard work paid off as she and her partner Bersten received 9s from Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, and she bagged a perfect 10 from guest judge Flavor Flav, taking her total score to 37. Meanwhile, 'DWTS' airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.