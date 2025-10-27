Will Dylan Efron perform on Halloween Night? ‘DWTS’ star breaks silence after major injury during rehearsal

Dylan Efron suffered a nose injury while rehearsing a new dance move with his 'DWTS' partner Danielle Karagach

At the moment, ‘DWTS’ fans are eagerly looking forward to the Halloween Night episode, set to air on October 28. However, viewers are curious to learn whether ‘The Traitors’ winner Dylan Efron will hit the ballroom floor with his pro partner Danielle Karagach or not after an accident during practice. For the unversed, Efron recently suffered a nose injury during rehearsals for the duo’s upcoming Halloween Night performance. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Efron revealed that he took an elbow to his face while trying a new dance move with his 'DWTS' partner, Karagach.

On October 25, the 'Sexiest Man Alive' nominee took to his Instagram page and posted a series of pictures and videos from his doctor’s visit. “Broke my nose, but don’t need it to dance. I’m seriously all good—but I’ll never forget the way Dani, Pasha, and Danielle wouldn’t leave my side when it happened. Warms my heart to have friends like them,” Efron captioned his Instagram post.

Shortly after, many of Efron’s DWTS co-stars stopped by the comments section of the post and shared some positive messages. ‘DWTS’ pro Mark Ballas wrote, “I hope you’re ok, brother. Sending you love.” On the other hand, Robert Irwin commented, “What!!!!!! Feel better mate.” Then, pro dancer Emma Slater penned, “WHAT?!! @dylanefron hope you’re ok!” to which Efron replied by writing, “All good :) already back and practicing.” Joey Graziadei, the winner of ‘DWTS’ Season 33, chimed in, “Hope you are all good brother!" to which Efron responded with two fist bump emojis.

After receiving all the love and support from his co-stars, Efron shared another update with his well-wishers. Then, Efron took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you for all the kind messages I truly am okay :) We’re back practicing and giving.” It seems like Efron is not the one who gives up easily when the going gets tough. Despite his injury, Efron will be seen performing on the highly anticipated Halloween night episode of ‘Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. For the forthcoming episode, Efron and his pro partner Karagach will be performing a Viennese Waltz to ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love (Dark)’ by Tommee Profitt and Brooke. 'DWTS' Season 34 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.