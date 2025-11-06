'DWTS' shares performance and song details for the 20th anniversary special, plus a new relay round twist

The upcoming 'DWTS' episode titled '20th Birthday Party' will also see a fan-favorite alum make a special appearance

'Dancing With The Stars' has revealed the songs and dance styles for its milestone 20th anniversary celebration next week. In the upcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which is set to air on November 11, the cast and crew will be celebrating 20 years of the ABC dance competition. Tom Bergeron, the longtime host of the beloved dance show, will serve as the guest judge on the forthcoming episode, titled '20th Birthday Party.' Fans will get to see some more familiar faces from the previous seasons. Meanwhile, ahead of the special week, the remaining couples have already been assigned their songs and dance styles.

According to a report by Deadline, an exciting twist for the relay round has also been introduced this season. For the first time in the history of 'Dancing With The Stars,' the celebrities will be taking over the ballroom floor without their professional partners. Instead, the contestants will be hitting the stage with a returning mirrorball champion to perform different dance styles, including jive, quickstep, and more. At the time of writing this article, the names of the mirrorball champions who will be returning to the fan-favorite show were yet to be revealed.

For the unversed, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas received immunity from the relay races during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night and won't be participating. They will automatically get two bonus points. Meanwhile, in the forthcoming episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a foxtrot to 'Singin’ in the Rain' by Matthew Morrison, and Robert Irwin and Witney Carson will perform a foxtrot to 'Footprints in the Sand' by Leona Lewis.

Other performances for the show's 20th anniversary episode include Leavitt and Ballas performing an Argentine tango to 'Cell Block Tango' from 'Chicago The Musical,' Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performing an Argentine tango to 'Ain’t No Sunshine' by Bill Withers. On the other hand, Andy Richter and Emma Slater will perform a quickstep routine to 'Puttin’ on the Ritz' by Robbie Williams, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten will perform a salsa to 'It Takes Two' by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock. Meanwhile, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa will perform a cha cha to 'Get Up' by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire.