'The Voice' Knockouts introduce two legendary mentors, and a surprising twist that no one saw coming

With the conclusion of the Battle Rounds, 'The Voice' Season 28 introduced two music legends as mentors for the Knockout Rounds

The latest episode of 'The Voice' Season 28 finally concluded with the Battle Rounds and the introduction of Knockouts. While the Battles introduced Nick Jonas, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, and Kelsea Ballerini as mentors, the Knockouts bring in two very special musicians to coach the participants. And to add to the excitement, the show introduced a new twist that could change the course of a contestant's career.

Zac Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City (Image Source: GC Images | Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max)

The mega mentors in discussion are Joe Walsh and Zac Brown, who joined to guide contestants during rehearsals. Unlike the Battles, where artists picked their partners and coaches chose the songs, in the Knockouts, coaches select the pairings while the singers choose their own songs, as per Gold Derby. With no steals or saves available, only one artist from each matchup can advance. And the new twist that debuted on the show is the 'Mic Drop Button'.

As per reports, each coach can press the Mic Drop Button once to reward a standout performance with a special opportunity. After all four coaches have used their buttons, viewers take over, voting to decide which of those four performances truly stood out the most. The contestant who wins the fan vote won't just walk away with bragging rights, but will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform live at the Rose Parade on January 1, 2026, as per American Songwriter.

Notably, on 'The Voice' Season 28 Knockouts Night 1, three contestants were eliminated, including Kenny Iko, Leyton Robinson, and Sadie Dahl, who was notably a four-chair turn during the Blind Auditions, as per Parade. Meanwhile, the night's advancing artists included Aubrey Nicole, Ava Nat, and Ralph Edwards (also a four-chair turn), all of whom secured their spots in the next round after delivering standout performances that impressed their coaches.

Talking about 'The Voice' Season 28, the competition premiered on Monday, September 22, and Tuesday, September 23, on NBC. The Emmy-winning competition kicked off with Blind Auditions, grabbing major attention. Notably, the participants of the show compete for a $100,000 prize and a recording contract with Universal Music Group. The latest season has a stellar mix of coaches that includes country legend Reba McEntire, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, Grammy winner Michael Bublé, and One Direction's Niall Horan.