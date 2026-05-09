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'Dutton Ranch’ could bring back more ‘Yellowstone’ favorites, Kelly Reilly hints

Kelly Reilly hopes that one 'Yellowstone' character makes an appearance in her upcoming spin-off.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
(L-R) A still of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) from 'Yellowstone' (Cover Image Source: Paramount)
(L-R) A still of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) from 'Yellowstone' (Cover Image Source: Paramount)

Several long-time 'Yellowstone' fans are hoping that more familiar faces pop up in the upcoming 'Dutton Ranch.' In an interview with PEOPLE, Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) shared her thoughts. One of the characters she would like to see again in South Texas, where the spin-off takes place, is Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Kayce is Beth's younger brother and is currently placed in Montana, where he is leading his own hit spinoff on CBS titled 'Marshals.' Will showmakers facilitate a crossover between the two spin-offs? Reilly definitely wants so. "I'm so proud of Luke, and we love him so much, and I miss him. I wish we had a crossover. Maybe we will in the future," she shared. 

Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)
Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

In the series finale of 'Yellowstone,' both siblings moved on from the ranch. Kayce was looking forward to building a new life with his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and son Tate (Brecken Merrill), while Beth bought a land where she and her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), could spend their future. They both parted ways for an independent life, but with immense love for each other in their hearts. 'Marshals' revealed that Kayce's dreams were shattered when Monica died of cancer. Beth's fate will be revealed in the upcoming spin-off, but one thing is for sure: Rip Wheeler remains her ride or die. 

Though Reilly remained tight-lipped about any possibility of a crossover in the first season, it is definitely not outside the realm of possibility. 'Dutton Ranch' will air on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network from May 15, while 'Marshals' will wrap up its freshman season on May 24. It means both seasons will overlap in the coming weeks, giving ample opportunities for collaboration. The teams involved in both spin-off shows are also looking forward to such possibilities. "If the stars aligned, that would be pretty cool to have Beth and Rip in our world," 'Marshals' boss Spencer Hudnut told THR. "Luke [Grimes] and I have talked about it in the past. I think it's really just having these two productions and trying to figure that out that would be the challenge."

Beth and Rip in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)
Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

Hudnut believes it makes sense story-wise to reunite the siblings. "I certainly think the Yellowstone audience deserves seeing Kayce and his sister together, again, at some point," the showrunner explained. "They ended 'Yellowstone' at a really good place, and they both have lost so much family that it would seem like their bond would be even stronger than ever." Christina Alexandra Voros, who serves as an EP for 'Dutton Ranch,' backs Hudnut's assertions and other comebacks. "There's so much potential in having all of these spinoffs in the universe, you would love to see what could come of that," she shared. "Everything is sort of its own satellite in a way. But I’m down for synergy."

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