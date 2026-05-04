'Marshals' Episode 10 Recap: Kayce faces new threat as former Yellowstone ranch hand enters the picture

The latest episode sees the Marshals hunt down escaped convicts while facing their family's past demons

'Marshals' Episode 10 delves into another 'Yellowstone' connection after Kayce's team put the Dutton family's arch nemesis, Randall Clegg, behind bars in Episode 9. A massive bus crash leads two members of the Marshals team, including Kayce, to confront their family's troubled past. Kayce finds himself tempted to succumb to his family's old ways as he tracks down a runaway fugitive. Titled 'Playing With Fire,' the episode released on May 3 on CBS and was directed by John Erick Dowdle from a screenplay co-written by Dana Greenblatt and Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.

Three criminals escape after the bus transporting them is caught in a rock slide, prompting the Marshals team to lead the hunt for the convicts. Kayce soon discovers that one of the prisoners is a man named Neil Lamb, who worked as a ranch hand on his family's Yellowstone ranch. Neil apparently wanted to trade the Dutton family's hidden secrets in exchange for his freedom during his impending trial. When he encounters Kayce in the middle of the forest, he promises to stay tight-lipped if Kayce allows him to cross the border. Worried about the kind of secrets he can potentially reveal, Kayce considers pulling the trigger and killing Neil, with no witnesses around. Neil can almost read Kayce's mind and urges him, "Even as a boy, you were a different sort of man than your father. You don't have to solve this problem the way he would." The decision is taken away from Kayce as Cal shows up and arrests the escaped convict.

A still of Belle with the criminals from 'Marshals' Episode 10 (Image Source: CBS | Marshals)

Kayce isn't the only one with a personal link to the criminals, as Belle's mother, Samantha (played by Brenda Strong), is also revealed to be one of the escaped convicts. Past episodes revealed pieces of Belle's troubled family history, but Episode 10 sheds light on why she left the family behind. Her father was a mine owner and died by suicide after several people lost their lives under his watch. The truth was that Samantha bypassed the safety regulations, which led to the mine's collapse and resulted in several casualties. Following the incident, Belle cut ties with her mother due to her lack of remorse and decided to serve in law enforcement to make up for her parents' criminal past.

Brenda Strong plays Samantha in 'Marshals' Episode 10 (Image Source: CBS | Marshals)

Furthermore, Kayce and Andrea's stargazing moment from last week leads nowhere. She seemingly spent the night with Garrett instead. Kayce doesn't seem too bothered as he happily prepares for Garrett's birthday party with Dolly. But the celebration turns into a disaster after Garrett is caught in a barn fire and suffers second-degree burns in the incident. Garrett's former SEAL teammates have a tough time seeing his condition. "Having Double G around is more complicated than you know. I drafted him onto Bravo. I swim-buddied him, and I groomed him for a career in the teams," Cal reminisces before Kayce points out, "Just to take it all away when you pulled his bird." While recuperating, Garrett passes on a message to Cal through Kayce, "Tell Cal, 'I'm sorry.'"

Garrett with Kayce in 'Marshals' Episode 10 (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

Cal and Miles later speak about Maddie. As a disgruntled father, Cal warns Miles that his work will prove detrimental to his relationship with Maddie, telling him that his own relationship with Maddie's mom soured over his demanding job. But Miles hits back with, "I'm not you." However, putting his life on the line during the dangerous mission makes him realize that Cal might be onto something, and he needs to figure out how to balance his work with his relationship. 'Marshals' returns with brand new episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.