9-year-olds with Golden Buzzers? Meet the youngest ‘AGT’ contestants who stole the spotlight

"My jaw hit the desk. I was surprised, I was entertained, my heart is still gushing from that moment," Howie Mandel shared.

Over the last couple of years, America’s Got Talent judges have witnessed numerous talented contestants on the popular NBC show. However, many of the most impressive contestants have been children under 18. Sometimes good talent comes wrapped up in small packages. As the current season continues to spotlight young performers, here are seven contestants who made their mark on the biggest stage in the previous seasons. These stories range from a 9-year-old bagging the Golden Buzzer during auditions to a 5-year-old surprising the judges with her incredible singing skills.

Madison Taylor Baez

11-year-old Madison Taylor Baez competed on Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent.' For her audition on the show, the half-Latina, half-Filipino songstress belted out a power-packed rendition of 'Amazing Grace.' Judge Howie Mandel was so moved by Baez's performance that he ended up hitting his Golden Buzzer for her. While having a chat with People magazine, Mandel revealed what prompted him to press his Golden Buzzer for Baez and quipped, "My jaw hit the desk." I was surprised, I was entertained, and my heart is still gushing from that moment. There was something about that sound, that clarity, that strength, that made us turn our heads, and not only made us turn our heads, but just say, 'Wow.'" Sadly, Baez failed to make it to the finals, finishing in third place in semifinal week.

Peter Rosalita

Powerhouse vocalist Peter Rosalita auditioned for 'America's Got Talent' Season 16 at just 10 years old. Then, Rosalita shocked the judges with his cover of 'All By Myself' by Grammy-winning Canadian singer Céline Dion. As per NBC, Mandel, who was completely taken aback by Rosalita's performance, told the young singer, "You're amazing." On the other hand, Heidi Klum chimed in, "Mariah [Carey] better watch out." After bagging four yeses from the judges, Rosalita eventually made it to the semifinals. However, Rosalita didn't get enough votes from the fans to advance to the finals.

Celine Tam

This nine-year-old singer stepped on the 'AGT' stage during Season 12 and stunned the esteemed judges with her amazing cover of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion. Following her performance, Tam received a standing ovation from judges. As per NBC, when Simon Cowell was asked to give his feedback on Tam's performance, he went on to ask her, “Celine, I want to know, that’s obviously not you singing, so who’s that singing?” to which Tam replied, "It’s me!” Soon after, Cowell quipped, "It’s 100% you?" Okay, well then you are incredible." Unfortunately, Tam faced elimination during the semifinals.

Pranysqa Mishra

At the age of 9, Pranysqa Mishra appeared on Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent,' and during her audition, Mishra performed 'River Deep – Mountain High' by Tina Turner. After her performance ended, the Indian-origin girl from Tampa Bay, Florida, bagged Klum's Golden Buzzer. Despite delivering several spectacular performances, Mishra didn’t receive enough votes to advance to the finals.

Angelica Hale

Angelica Hale was just 9 when she auditioned for 'AGT' in Season 18 and stunned the judges with her rendition of Andra Day's 'Rise Up.' After receiving unanimous approval from the judges, Hale moved on to the Judges’ Cuts round. It was here that Hale's journey took a turn. This young powerhouse blew everybody away with her jaw-dropping rendition of 'Girl on Fire' by Alicia Keys. Then, Hale received a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Chris Hardwick, and she advanced directly to the Quarterfinals. Ultimately, Hale finished in second place.

Isaac Brown

This six-year-old channeled his inner Michael Jackson during 'America's Got Talent' Season 7. Then, Brown mesmerized the judges by singing the Jackson 5's 'I Want You Back,' and he was able to get a pass to Vegas. According to Radar Online, Mandel told Brown, "You're a superstar!" On the other hand, Howard Stern told the young lad, "I love you already, and I just met you." At last, Sharon Osbourne exclaimed, "Very few people have star quality—and you have it." Eventually, Brown was eliminated before the quarterfinals.

Heavenly Joy Jerkins

On Season 10 of 'America's Got Talent,' five-year-old singer Heavenly Joy Jerkins took over the stage, and for her audition, Jerkins sang 'In Summer' from the Disney film 'Frozen.' During the episode, Stern told Jenkins, "You're going places, I'm telling ya. I think Shirley Temple is living somewhere inside of you. Is that possible?" Soon after, Klum enthused, "I think America's going to fall in love with you, Heavenly," to which Mandel responded, "I bet you dollars to doughnuts that they are already in love with her." You are Heavenly! You really are." Jerkins' journey on 'AGT' came to an end before the Judge Cuts.