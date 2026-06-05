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‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 gets tense as Kenzie and Sean are left vulnerable after major shake-up

In Episode 3, Kayda spent her time getting to know Zach, Kenzie's former connection
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring Kenzie (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring Kenzie (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 started with the bombshells Kayda and Gabriel choosing to couple up with Zach and Beatriz, respectively. As a result, the islanders' former connections, Kenzie and Sean, were left “alone and vulnerable.” While they were unhappy about how things unfolded with their former partners, they decided to explore their connection. Later, the male cast members told Zach that Kenzie opted to stay with him while he chose to explore his connection in the previous episode. In a confessional, Kenzie talked about Zach, saying, “I mean, I feel like I can only blame myself really. Because I really did see the sign and I should have just went with my gut. I just don’t even want him to see my eyes. ‘Cause that’s the only thing he complimented me on.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring Sean (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring Sean (Image Source: Peacock)

Beatriz had a chat with Aniya about returning to the villa with her new connection, Gabriel. She shed light on their chemistry and bond, and Aniya was happy for her. She told the cameras, “The villa is villa-ing.” While exploring her connection with Gabriel, Beatriz simultaneously felt devastated about leaving Sean in Episode 2. In a confessional, she noted, “It’s not fair to him because I never explained myself because like…Why did I stand on red?” She told Gabriel that she would need to chat with Sean and explain why she left to explore other connections. Elsewhere, speaking about seeing Beatriz and Gabriel together, Sean told the cameras, “It was hard to watch.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring Beatriz (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring Beatriz (Image Source: Peacock)

The latest episode also focused on the other new arrival, Kayda, who spent her time getting to know her connection, Zach. “Now I feel like my actual journey started now. It feels like day 1,” noted Zach. Later at night, Beatriz and Sean had a one-on-one conversation. She explained that while she wanted to explore other connections in the villa, she still believed that the two of them had good chemistry. However, she didn’t want to “completely close herself off.” She added, “If we had been together for 2-3 nights, then I would have stayed in my green spot. I guess I was trying to have my cake and eat it too.” Sean told Beatriz that he was looking for someone who would stand on the green dot for him. “The way you just explained is completely different than what the f**k I thought happened,” responded Sean.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring female islanders (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 3 featuring the female islanders (Image Source: Peacock)

Kayda then spent some time with the other women in the villa and spoke to Kenzie, Zach’s former connection. She told her, “I just didn’t want anything to like come between any of us. I want to have good friendships in here.” Kenzie clarified that there were no hard feelings between them. In a confessional, Kayda mentioned, “It’s hard for me being a bombshell and coming in like stealing people’s mans. But they’re all honestly nice girls. And I’m excited to get to know all of them more.”

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