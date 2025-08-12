This ‘Voice’ coach has won the show twice, but his surprise audition got zero chair turns and a lot of laughs

Michael Bublé gave fans a hilarious backstage moment when he tried out a virtual audition filter on ‘The Voice’ set

It seems like the Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé wouldn't mind auditioning for 'The Voice' Season 28! In a TikTok video filmed on the set of the NBC singing competition on July 22, the 'Feeling Good' hitmaker was seen using an appropriate filter, showcasing virtual Voice coaches judging the singing ability of users in real-time. Bublé was very confident about his singing skills as he put his vocals to the test from his iconic red chair, allowing the three virtual coaches to do their work. "Thank God we're Coaches not judges… 😬 #TheVoice #Singing," Bublé wrote in the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

The Canadian singer-songwriter also shared the video on his Instagram, where he was seen auditioning for three virtual coaches. In the clip, Bublé performed a heartfelt rendition of Nat King Cole’s 1954 classic ‘Smile.’ Hoping for a three-chair turn, he sang the heartwarming lyrics, “Smile, though your heart is aching / Smile, even though it’s breaking.”

Things didn’t quite go as planned for Bublé; none of the virtual coaches turned their chairs. Yep, you read that right. The two-time ‘Voice’ champion from Seasons 26 and 27 couldn’t get a single turn. Clearly unimpressed, Bublé asked, “Really, no turns? None?” before joking, “Stupid Voice coaches don’t know sh*t.” However, on the other hand, fans couldn't stop gushing over Bublé's audition.

One social media user wrote, "I only had one spot left on my team. I’m sorry you were lovely. Don’t give up on your dream, and hopefully we’ll see you back here next season." Followed by a second user who penned, "If it makes you feel better, I would have turned for you 😂💙." Another netizen commented,"😂😂😂 ...love your reaction @michaelbuble ... I would have totally turned around 🙌🏼." A fan remarked, "I just can't f**king love you more than I do right now. Rough day at work today and you come in to make me smile and laugh the second I get home. Love it!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Recently, during an interview with NBC Insider, Bublé, who will be returning for 'The Voice' Season 28 alongside Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, spoke about his experience on the show. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show," Bublé shared. For the unversed, let us share with you that 'The Voice' Season 28 is scheduled to premiere on September 22 at 8 pm ET only on NBC. So, mark your calendars and don't forget to catch the Blind Auditions.